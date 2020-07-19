 Report: 85 Babies Under 1 Year Old In Nueces County Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 | KERA News

Report: 85 Babies Under 1 Year Old In Nueces County Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

By 2 minutes ago
  • Associated Press

Eighty-five infants who are under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County, CNN reports.

The county, which includes Corpus Christi, has become emblematic of the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the state. When the pandemic first started ravaging the state, Nueces County stayed relatively healthy while the Amarillo region suffered.

Now, however, the beachfront location has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well over 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.

“We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, told CNN.

“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet,” she said. "Please help us stop the spread of this disease.”

Rodriguez did not provide additional information on the children’s conditions.

As The Texas Tribune previously reported, Nueces County Medical Examiner Adel Shaker said last week that a baby boy, less than 6 months old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

In the last seven days, Nueces County has seen the fastest growth in new cases than any other metropolitan in the state, Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni told CNN.

“You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it’s turned into a major problem for Nueces County,” he said.

As of late, Texas has become a new hotspot for coronavirus cases, reporting a record high 174 deaths on Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas Tribune provided this story.

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

For Parents Of Young Children, COVID-19 Brings A Unique Set Of Challenges

By Houston Public Media Jul 18, 2020
Parents of young children are facing unique challenges as COVID-19 spreads across the country.
Associated Press

Cedric Dark works in the emergency room at Ben Taub hospital. He's a doctor, a professor, and a parent.

When he comes home, he wipes down his belongings, keeps his work clothes separate, and showers as soon as he steps in the door. He spends his time balancing the needs of his kindergarten-age son with conference calls and Zoom meetings.

Cost Of Ensuring School Safety Complicates Reopening Plans

By 17 hours ago
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School
Associated Press

As school districts across the country decide how and when they can bring students back to campus safely, a major sticking point is emerging: the money to make it happen.

A Texas Teacher Weighs Schools Reopening, State Guidelines And The Coronavirus Pandemic

By & Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune & Justin Dehn / The Texas Tribune 20 hours ago
Darcy Vogt Williams, a band teacher in Leander ISD, holds a sign at the protest she organized outside the State Capitol on Jul. 15, 2020.
Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune

Like thousands of teachers across Texas, Darcy Vogt Williams says she's frustrated. About a month out from the start of the new school year, the Texas Education Agency continues to fine-tune its guidance on how districts should reopen safely to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Tracking COVID-19's Spread Across Texas Uncovers Racial Disparities

By Jul 17, 2020
Shutterstock

The data experts at the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation in Dallas have developed something they call the "Vulnerability Index." It's a new way to spotlight what ZIP codes in North Texas are most at risk for COVID-19 infections. 

One major finding so far: The pandemic is having the harshest impact on communities of color.