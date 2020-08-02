Pro-Police Caravan Sparks Protest After 1,000 Vehicles Stop At Oak Cliff Church

A pro-police caravan of what Dallas police described as nearly 1,000 bikers, jeeps and other vehicles blocked traffic and sparked anger from members and staff at Oak Cliff’s Friendship-West Baptist Church at midday Sunday.

The church said at least one of the vehicles was waving a Confederate flag.

Event organizer Nathan Abrams told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the “Back to Blue Cruise” was driving around Dallas-Fort Worth showing support for police. There were some tense moments when the group stopped at the Dallas church that has a “Black Lives Matter” banner displayed prominently and is known for supporting social justice movements.

Pastor Frederick D. Haynes, state Sen. Royce West, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and a group of church supporters came out to the church in response to the group, according to WFAA TV.

Haynes said members of the pro-police group displayed Confederate flags and political banners supporting President Trump. He said bring such a group to the church was an act of “intimidation.”

"'Blue lives matter,' or whatever you're talking about — at this point, if you ain't saying 'black lives matter,' you might as well have a Klan rally," Haynes said in a video posted to the church’s social media accounts.

Abrams told the Star-Telegram the Back to Blue Cruise had permission to stop at the church, Haynes said that wasn't true, adding that the church did grant use of the grounds to a Black Lives Matter demonstration by local undertakers.

Dallas police released a statement saying Back to Blue Cruise organizers did apply for a permit to have a police escort for their caravan, but were denied because the department doesn't provide escorts during caravans. The Dallas Police Department did send officers to the church just before noon Sunday to disperse the group, because there was only one way in and one way out of the parking lot, and backups led to "severe traffic” on Wheatland Road.

Haynes and the Next Generation Action Network led a counter-rally at 6 p.m. in front of Dallas police headquarters.

The group of around 100 people marched peacefully around the area.