 In Presidential Primaries, El Paso Is Often Left Off The Camaign Map | KERA News

In Presidential Primaries, El Paso Is Often Left Off The Camaign Map

By 58 minutes ago
  • Ruby Montana waits in line for Bernie Sanders' campaign rally in El Paso. Presidential candidates often bypass the border city.
    Ruby Montana waits in line for Bernie Sanders' campaign rally in El Paso. Presidential candidates often bypass the border city.
    Mallory Falk / KERA News

When presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders held a recent campaign rally in El Paso, it made sense to kick things off with the beloved local band Sparta. 

The group played a few songs as people took their seats in a downtown concert hall. Then frontman Jim Ward addressed the crowd.

“I’m a fourth-generation El Pasoan,” he said. “We have a dilemma. We have a thought that we’re not as important as the rest of the world sometimes.”

That’s wrong, Ward said.

“Thank you so much to this campaign for coming here just to say that this town is important,” he told the crowd, to cheers.

Sanders’ campaign stop was somewhat unusual.

“Generally the only way you see a presidential candidate in El Paso is when they land here to drive to Las Cruces,” said Richard Pineda, director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso. That city is just across the border in New Mexico, which has long been considered a battleground state.

Pineda mentioned a potentially apocryphal story about then-presidential candidate John Kerry stopping to eat in a town that straddles state lines.

“Somebody realized they were on the Texas side and they scurried across the street to the New Mexico side to make sure they got in their New Mexico vote plug,” he said.

Whether or not the story is actually true, it captures a true feeling about where El Paso stands on candidates’ priority lists. It’s typically ignored by both parties, Pineda said. Republican candidates don’t focus much attention on the deep blue county, and Democratic candidates are more likely to stop in larger, wealthier cities with larger, wealthier donor bases.

“It boils down to money, quite frankly,” Pineda said.

But this election cycle is different. President Trump has made El Paso ground zero for his immigration rhetoric and new immigration policies. Just over a year ago, he came to the border city to launch his reelection campaign.

“We started a big, beautiful wall right on the Rio Grande,” he told a cheering crowd. “Right smack on the Rio Grande.”

Soon after, another candidate kicked off his presidential bid in El Paso. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke offered a very different vision of his hometown.

“We are safe not despite the fact that we are a city of immigrant and asylum seekers,” O’Rourke said, standing on a platform just a few blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border. “We are safe because we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers.”

In August, a mass shooting at a local Walmart thrust the city back in the spotlight. Police say the suspect drove hundreds of miles to El Paso from a Dallas suburb and that he claimed the shooting was a response to “the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Many here say the President’s rhetoric put a target on El Paso and fueled the attack.

All this led some to wonder whether more candidates may focus on the city.

“It provides them the stage to be able to launch, I think, a very full-throated attack against the Republican position on guns or on violence or potentially even the conversation on immigration,” Pineda said. “You can use El Paso as a focal point to counterbalance the Republican narrative.”

Yet that’s only happening to a degree. Two candidates held campaign rallies in El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday: Senator Sanders and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who also opened a field office in the border city. Pineda says this wouldn’t have happened in past election cycles.

Other candidates, however, are focusing on the more expected cities. Elizabeth Warren spent the run-up to Super Tuesday in San Antonio and Houston. Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Dallas. Joe Biden opened offices in other major Texas cities, but not El Paso.

None of this is surprising, said Enriqueta Triana, a veteran who lined up early to nab a seat at the Sanders rally.

When it comes to presidential candidates, “I think we’re sometimes the last ones that they consider,” she laughed. “It'd be nice if they would think of us first sometimes.”

She was excited that her preferred candidate did think of El Paso this time, and that for one politician, her city was on the map.

Tags: 
Bernie Sanders
El Paso
Presidential Campaign

Related Content

'Do Something!': Calls For Action After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton

By Aug 5, 2019

Updated at 9:15 p.m. ET

As national and local leaders grapple with the nation's raw emotions over the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, confirmed that President Trump will visit his city on Wednesday.

2020 Dems Back Gun Limits After El Paso Mass Shooting

By Aug 3, 2019
Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidates expressed outrage Saturday that mass shootings have becoming chillingly common nationwide and blamed the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies after a gunman opened fire at a shopping area near the Texas-Mexico border.

'Uniquely Lawless': Security Firm Drops 8chan Website Following El Paso Shooting

By Aug 5, 2019

A Web security company is dropping its protections for 8chan, a controversial online message board where people have posted hateful screeds before carrying out violent and deadly attacks.

The forum describes itself as "the darkest reaches of the Internet."

Minutes before the shooting that claimed the lives of at least 22 people in El Paso, Texas, the suspected gunman is believed to have posted a lengthy and hateful diatribe to 8chan. The post described an "invasion" of Hispanics at the southern U.S. border and an effort to "reclaim" the United States.