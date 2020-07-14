 President Trump Speaks At White House | KERA News

President Trump Speaks At White House

By 2 hours ago
  • President Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House Tuesday.
    President Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House Tuesday.
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Originally published on July 14, 2020 5:42 pm

Updated at 6:35 p.m. ET

President Trump spoke in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday on a broad range of topics. His remarks came amid mounting concerns raised by the public and health officials about his administration's guidance for schools to reopen for in-person classes this fall.

He defended his administration's coronavirus response and made a lengthy argument for why voters should chose him in November over his rival Joe Biden.

Nearly 136,000 people in the U.S. have now died from Covid-19 and major cities like Miami and Los Angeles remain hot spots.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Donald Trump
Coronavirus & COVID-19
White House

Related Content

Here's What You Need To Know About Coronavirus Testing In North Texas

By Elizabeth Myong 10 hours ago
Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

The constant stream of pandemic news can make it challenging to find information on North Texas coronavirus testing. Here's a guide to help you figure out where to go, what symptoms to look out for and different types of testing available before you venture out.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 1,000 New Cases, 20 Deaths

By 3 hours ago
A young girl adjusts her mask as she waits with her family to check in for a free COVID-19 test at a Parkland Hospital mobile walk-up testing site in the Red Bird section of south Dallas.
LM Otero / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 