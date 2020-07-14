President Trump Speaks At White House

Originally published on July 14, 2020 5:42 pm
Updated at 6:35 p.m. ET
President Trump spoke in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday on a broad range of topics. His remarks came amid mounting concerns raised by the public and health officials about his administration's guidance for schools to reopen for in-person classes this fall.
He defended his administration's coronavirus response and made a lengthy argument for why voters should chose him in November over his rival Joe Biden.
Nearly 136,000 people in the U.S. have now died from Covid-19 and major cities like Miami and Los Angeles remain hot spots.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.