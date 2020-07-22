 Police Chief Issues Restrictions On Use Of Tear Gas, Projectiles | KERA News

Police Chief Issues Restrictions On Use Of Tear Gas, Projectiles

By Domini Davis 31 minutes ago
  • Dallas Police Department / Twitter

The Dallas Police Department announced new restrictions on the department's use of non-lethal tools, specifically the use of tear gas and projectiles.

In an updated general order, Chief Renee Hall revised the department's policy on the use of the non-lethal tools that were used by officers during protests in Dallas in June.

According to a DPD statement, Chief Hall states that tear gas will no longer be used to control or deter peaceful demonstrations. Pepper balls and foam bullets will no longer be deployed into crowds.

The revised rules do not apply to criminal acts such as burglary, vandalism, or violence against people, property or attacks on police.

"SWAT must continue to have reasonable and necessary tools in its continuum of force options," Hall said in the statement. "But there will now be limits on their appropriate use. They can be used to control violence but not peaceful demonstrations."

Police reform groups and residents have been calling for changes like this since in recent weeks, since demonstrations began nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A Dallas group called Texas Organizing Project met with Chief Hall to discuss policy changes including not arresting protesters and to stop using these non-lethal tools.

Earlier this month, Chief Hall announced that the department will now release videos when police shoot people or are accused of using excessive force within 72 hours of someone being hurt or dying. The policy also applies to deaths in police custody.

Related Content

Police Reform Group Encouraged By Meeting With Dallas Police Chief

By Jul 10, 2020
Dallas Habitat Photos / Flickr Creative Commons

Police reform has been top-of-mind for lots of folks since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Nationwide, cities and states have taken steps to limit police brutality. But in Dallas though, things are slow moving.

Activists Propose Ideas To Redirect Funds From The Dallas Police Into Social Services

By Jul 7, 2020
Hady Mawajdeh / KERA News

The protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd began a nationwide conversation to discuss police reform ideas, including calls to “defund the police.” The phrase has been used to mean everything from redirecting money away from police departments to actually abolishing the police. 

Defunding The Police Has Traction In Dallas, But What's On The Table?

By Jul 2, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against police brutality in Dallas on June 13, 2020. Activists and Dallas City Council members are considering ways Dallas Police Department's $514 million budget could be used.
Associated Press

Calls to defund the police may have started in the streets, but the outcries of protesters seeking an end to police brutality have made it to Dallas City Hall — and the city's leaders are listening.

Dallas Police Unveil New Policy To Release Body And Dash Cam Videos Within 72 Hours

By & Jul 2, 2020
Keren Carrión/KERA News

After weeks of protests, the Dallas Police Department is making changes. Chief Reneé Hall announced Tuesday that the department will now release videos when police shoot people or are accused of using excessive force within 72 hours of someone being hurt or dying. The policy also applies to deaths in police custody.