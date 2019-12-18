PHOTOS: Hundreds In San Antonio Rally For Trump's Impeachment Ahead Of House Vote

A few hundred people turned out for a rally at the San Antonio federal building on East César E. Chávez Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon to call for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

Groups that backed the rally include Move On, Progressive Democrats of America, the Sierra Club and the National Organization for Women.

The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds President Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections, according to a news release from organizers. Those who attended said Congress needs to show the nation that no one is above the law, including the president.

"President Trump has used the presidency for his own benefit in a lot of ways and he appears to think he is above law," Dale Hollrach said.

Another rally-goer said there is more at stake if Trump is allowed to remain in office.

"I am seriously worried about democracy the longer he stays in office," Gary Keith said.

The group gathered in front of the federal building for a few speeches that attacked the president's record on immigration, women's rights and for dividing the nation along racial lines.

Several chants were heard, including "Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” They also carried anti-Trump signs including one that read "Impeach the Peach."

The crowd then departed for a march that passed through Alamo Plaza before ending at the old federal building on East Houston Street, where a few more speeches were made before the crowd dispersed.

Around a half dozen Trump supporters, some wearing "Make America Great Again," clothing, showed up with signs to show support for the president. The rally and march were largely peaceful outside the exchange of some tense words and profanities.

A large police escort led and followed the march.

An aide to Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett read a statement of support saying he could not be there himself because he would be at the U.S. House to cast a ballot for impeachment against the president on Wednesday.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the House investigation rushed and sloppy.

“The House made a partisan political decision to impeach,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.”

The Republican-controlled Senate could set rules and vote to dismiss the charges with a simple majority vote. If that doesn’t happen, the Senate trial will move forward and eventually end with a two-thirds majority vote to either remove the president from office or acquit him.

