Person Found Dead, Possibly Struck By Plane At Austin Airport

A team of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration was sent to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a man was found dead on a runway, possibly struck by a plane.



A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas Love Field had just landed in Austin shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, when the pilot noticed someone on the runway, according to a FAA statement.

“We investigated the incident. A member of our airport operations team did find a victim on the runway, and alerted Travis County EMS, who responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased,” Bryce Dubee, a spokesman for the Austin Department of Aviation, said.

The man was not a badged employee at the airport, and would not have had access to the runway, Dubee said.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the pilot manuevered to avoid the man on the runway. There were no onboard injuries of the crew and passengers.

"Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as they investigate this event," the statement read. "Our Southwest Hearts extend to the individual involved, and we sincerely thank our crew for their professionalism and swift response."

Investigators, including from the Austin Police Department, will determine whether the plane hit the person.

Got a tip? Email Samuel King at samuel@kut.org. Follow him @SamuelKingNews.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

