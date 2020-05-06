From A Neighborhood Princess To A Hair Salon Owner In Jail: How The Coronavirus Is Affecting Texas

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting Texas -- from concerns about a rise in child abuse to people who are trying to find health insurance after losing a job.

The KERA News special report: How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Texas.

The COVID-19 case counts continue to climb across North Texas. Tarrant County on Wednesday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of more than 2,800 countywide. The county also announced five more deaths for a total of 88. Dallas County reported 246 new cases for a total of nearly 4,900 countywide. The county announced two additional deaths for a total of 123. Collin County and Denton County have each reported a total of more than 800 cases.

Coronavirus and jail: A hair salon owner in Dallas has been jailed for illegally operating her business and for defying restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott are calling for the owner's immediate release.

Coronavirus and child abuse: Across Texas, we’ve been encouraged to shelter in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But for children who are abused, there is no safety at home. And for child advocacy agencies charged with helping them, that presents new challenges.

Coronavirus and health insurance: The latest numbers show a staggering 30 million Americans filed for unemployment in recent weeks, with 2.1 million of them in Texas. For a big chunk of those people, in the middle of a pandemic, that means a scramble to find health care -- and health insurance. Stacey Pogue with the Center for Public Policy Priorities offers tips.