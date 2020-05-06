 Navy's Blue Angels Fly High Over North Texas | KERA News

Navy's Blue Angels Fly High Over North Texas

  • The U.S. Navy jet team is flying over communities across America to support essential workers. Wednesday at 11 a.m., they hit the skies over North Texas.
    File photo courtesy of the Blue Angels

Big parts of North Texas got a show today. And to see it, all you had to do was look up.

The U.S. Navy's "Blue Angels" jet team lifted off from McKinney at 11 a.m. Wednesday — one of several stops across the country designed to celebrate doctors, nurses and other first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The jets wove their way over Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties, with loops over the big downtowns in Dallas and Fort Worth. 

They already hit skies above Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. last weekend. And fly-bys were also scheduled Wednesday in New Orleans and Houston. 

