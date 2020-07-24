Migrants Are Being Held In Hotels And Then Expelled Without Access To Attorneys

The Trump Administration has been detaining migrant children and adults in hotels and then quickly expelling them to their home countries. A Hampton Inn in McAllen, Texas is one of those hotels, according to records obtained by the Associated Press.



A video shows Texas Civil Rights Project Attorney Andrew Udelsman attempting to access the fourth floor of the Hampton Inn hotel. A group of men ask for his badge. They refuse to identify themselves, and shoved him into an elevator.



BREAKING: Our attorney was aggressively rejected from trying to offer help to immigrant children illegally detained at a Hampton Inn in McAllen, TX. He and another of our staffer were violently shoved into the hotel elevator and were told they could not offer help. #FreeThemALL! https://t.co/xSOxHOViKp pic.twitter.com/MEp7UmK6Gv— Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) July 23, 2020

Udelsman said they are contractors with MVM incorporated. In an email response to TPR inquiries, MVM confirmed that it has a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement but referred requests for comment to ICE.

The Texas Civil Rights Project took to twitter, and a small group of people gathered outside the hotel. At least three people, including a small child, could be seen waving out a window on the fourth floor.

Udelsman said this is part of a pattern of ICE and Customs and Border Protection holding immigrants at hotels without legal representation before expelling them.

“This is completely illegal,” he said. “They're violating domestic and international law, and they're committing grave abuses against these children.”

ICE, CBP, and Hampton by Hilton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since late March, the Trump administration has implemented an order that quickly expels migrants without hearings, effectively ending the asylum process under the pretext of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

