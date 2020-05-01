 Meet The North Texans Out And About On The State's Reopening Day | KERA News

Meet The North Texans Out And About On The State's Reopening Day

By 5 hours ago
  • El Fenix employee Carolina Lopez looks out the front door for customers.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    El Fenix employee Carolina Lopez peers out the front door for customers at the Casa Linda branch of the iconic Tex Mex chain.
    Allison V. Smith / For KERA
  • three men at patio table
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Tanner Gandy (center), Austin Raines (left) and Derek Long (right) sit outside at Dream Cafe in Dallas. They were celebrating Austin's 25th birthday.
    Allison V. Smith / For KERA News
  • woman bringing red bags of food to cars
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Elena Olidinchuk of the International Rescue Committee delivers free food to families at TBK Bank Plaza in Vickery Meadows.
    Allison V. Smith / For KERA News
  • man wiping off carts
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    A Whole Food worker wipes down carts outside the Greenville Avenue grocery store.
    Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

Texas began reopening Friday with restaurant patrons gravitating toward patios and sparsely filled shopping malls. Photographer Allison V. Smith and KERA News reporter Bill Zeeble spent the day documenting how North Texans are getting out and about.

The breezy, sunny day helped encourage eating outside in the shade at Dream Café in Dallas. 

A waiter takes an order from one of Dream Cafe's first outdoor patio customers.
Credit Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

Susan Washerlesky, a now out-of-work dental hygienist, came to eat with daughter Ryleigh, who’s home early from college in Corpus Christi, thanks to the pandemic.

“We were just ready to get back to normalcy, I think,” Washerlesky said. “And it’s a beautiful day.” 

El Fenix hostess Bridget Vega and manager Ray Miranda wait to greet customers at their Casa Linda location.
Credit Allison V. Smith / KERA News

Dallas staple El Fenix also reopened to dine-in customers. Photographer Allison V. Smith captured staff dutifully waiting for customers at the Casa Linda location.

NorthPark Center decided to open with limited hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Credit Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

NorthPark Center was one of the malls that reopened with reduced hours, and only the Park Lane and Northwest Highway entrances were open.

Hunger Busters on Sylvan Avenue is offering free lunches to Dallas school students. Here, Derrick Hill of Hunger Busters accepts food donations in West Dallas.
Credit Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

New COVID-19 deaths in Texas declined Friday, the day Republican Gov. Greg Abbott lifted stay-at-home orders. That came a day after 50 people died in Texas, a single-day record since the pandemic began.

IRC employees Isabella Chamberlain and Elena Olidinchuk deliver free food for families to the TBK Bank Plaza in Vickery Meadows.
Credit Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

More than 120 people have died over the past three days in the state, the worst stretch since the first Texas coronavirus diagnosis in March. Abbott eased restrictions because, he said, hospitalizations remain steady and infection rates are down. 

First United Lutheran Church on Mockingbird remains closed, offering services online.
Credit Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

Gov. Abbott stressed earlier in the week that no business included in the first phase of his plan was required to open, and that other sectors, including gyms, barber shops and salons, must stay closed for at least the next few weeks.

Got a tip? Email Bill Zeeble at bzeeble@kera.org. Follow him on Twitter @bzeeble. Follow Allison V. Smith on Instagram @avose.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

Photo Essay: Meet The North Texans Out And About On Day One Of Shelter-In-Place

By Allison V. Smith Mar 26, 2020
man doing pushups with dog
Allison V. Smith / For KERA News

Midnight brought the official start of Dallas County's shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Photographer Allison V. Smith spent the first day under the restrictions documenting how North Texans spent time outside.

Fort Worth Nurse Anesthetist On Treating COVID-19 In NYC: 'Everyone Was Sick And Everyone Was Dying'

By Apr 25, 2020
A photo of Annie Quasnitschka, decked out in personal protective equipment and carrying a portable ventilator, says she hopes the worst is over in New York. She's been there since the end of March treating patients with COVID-19.
Courtesy of Annie Quasnitschka

Annie Quasnitschka was supposed to start her new job in March. She’d left her job at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, and was planning a new life as a traveling freelancing nurse anesthetist. She’d landed her first contract. Then, all elective surgeries were cancelled.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 187 New Cases, A New Record High Number

By 5 hours ago
mural of nurse posed like Rosie the Riveter
LM Otero / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 