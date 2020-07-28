 Inside A Rio Grande Hospital With No ICU During A COVID-19 Outbreak | KERA News

Inside A Rio Grande Hospital With No ICU During A COVID-19 Outbreak

By Sujata Dand 14 minutes ago
  • Shutterstock

The Texas Department of State Health Services is responding to calls for help from more than 70 hospitals around the state. Most are in the Rio Grande Valley, and they are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Doctors at Starr County Memorial, a small hospital three miles from the border, recently gave us a sense of what it's like inside.

Outside The Norm

Carlos Paris is one of three physicians on duty at Starr County Memorial, and he worked on his day off. All 48 beds there were full. Most of the patients had COVID-19 and were very sick.

"They are all complicated. They are all ICU level patients," Dr. Paris said.

This is a problem because the small county hospital in the Rio Grande Valley doesn't have an Intensive Care Unit. They don't have up-to-date ventilators or negative pressure rooms where airborne organisms are filtered out.

Paris and his colleagues were in PPE, or personal protective equipment, from head to toe. He intubated patients and performed complicated procedures.

"Things like that, we don't usually do in this type of low-level hospital," he said.

'A Tsunami Of Patients'

The hospital's board president, Dr. Jose Vazquez, said they saw this local outbreak coming. He knows his community in the Rio Grande Valley is especially vulnerable: It's largely Mexican-American, poor, with the highest rate of diabetes and obesity in the state.

So, the hospital had been preparing for a COVID-19 outbreak since March. They increased the number of beds, and brought out all the PPE the hospital had been collecting for months.

"We were well prepared. However, sometimes a tsunami is just a tsunami," Dr. Vazquez said. "It's a tsunami of patients, critically ill, seeking attention in a place that's not designed to take care of that kind of patient."

Nurses started getting sick. Patients needed care the hospital couldn't provide, and people were dying.

Vazquez said there have been more than 30 COVID-19-related deaths. Earlier this month, he called the state's regional health director for help. Within hours, a team of 34 people arrived — respiratory therapists, nurse anesthetists, lab techs and operational staff.

Vazquez also hired a telemedicine group to take care of critically ill patients.

'It Was Like A War Zone'

Dr. Pritam Ghosh treats patients at Starr County Memorial from his home in Dallas.

"The first day I rounded at Starr was about a month ago. I logged on from my computer and it was like a war zone," Ghosh said. "It was literally a scene of a movie. I logged on, and every single person was running around. These patients were showing up sick, and then just acutely turning the corner and becoming even worse."

The team sent in by the state helped to coordinate transfers to better equipped hospitals.

"Last week they had somebody they had to transfer to New Mexico because there were no hospital beds available on the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Dallas. They're so backed up," Ghosh said. "It just highlights what kind of a dearth we have for actual resources in terms of ICU care and ICU beds."

Vazquez said the lack of resources also includes basic medical necessities. He said five patients at Starr are waiting to be discharged, but they are stuck at the hospital because they can't get the oxygen they need for their homes.

"You know, when you live in America an oxygen tank or an oxygen concentrator should not be the reason why a patient is not discharged, when you are needing those beds for somebody sicker than you," Vazquez said.

A state official is working on getting oxygen concentrators to the region to free up more beds. Dr. Ghosh said he's still concerned.

"It's just, at times it feels like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. You're just opening up a slot for somebody else to crash and get sick," he said.

In just a few days, the state's team was scheduled to leave. Vazquez said he's requesting they extend their three-week contract because he still needs their help.

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19
hospitals
Rio Grande Valley
South Texas

Related Content

Texas Hospitals Head Towards Full Capacity Due To COVID-19 Uptick

By Sara Willa Ernst Jul 19, 2020
David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Hospitals in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley are struggling to keep up with the constant and growing flow of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. And many hospitals are reaching full capacity while making preparations on how to treat an overflow of patients.

Texas Doctor Says Wave Of COVID-19 Cases Hit 'Like A Tsunami'

By Jul 20, 2020

The U.S. Navy on Sunday deployed five medical teams to support health workers in South Texas, an area particularly hard hit by COVID-19. The state has had 10,000 new cases a day on average over the last week, up 55% since the beginning of July. And just over 4,000 people in Texas have died since the start of the pandemic.

'I'm Ready To Go Back To Work': Fort Worth Native Shares COVID-19's Toll On Her Family

By Jul 23, 2020
Keren Carrión / KERA News

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the United States. More than 140,000 people have died, and tens of millions have lost their jobs. 

Undocumented Immigrants Behind On Their Rent Are Self-Evicting Across Texas

By & Meena Venjataramanan / The Texas Tribune Jul 22, 2020
Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic pushed María and her family from a small two-bedroom apartment in southeast Houston into homelessness in less than a month. Her boss cut her hours in a clothing warehouse in mid-March as business slowed. Without enough money to pay rent, she packed her belongings and found another place to live even though there was a statewide moratorium on evictions.

Health Care Workers Live In Treehouses, RVs And Hotels To Protect Their Families From Coronavirus

By May 10, 2020
Marissa Hudler
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

It’s been more than a month since Marissa Hudler hugged her kids. Fearful of accidentally bringing the new coronavirus home, she and her husband — both health care workers — sent their two sons to stay at their grandparents’ house in March and don’t expect they’ll return for weeks.