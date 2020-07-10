 Here's Why Masks Aren't Required At The Polls | KERA News

Here's Why Masks Aren't Required At The Polls

By 4 hours ago
  • A woman wears a mask while voting June 29 in Houston.
    A woman wears a mask while voting June 29 in Houston.
    David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Friday is the last day of early voting in the primary runoff election. And while face masks are in wide use at the polls, Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t requiring them. It’s one of the exceptions to his executive order to wear masks in public places

Heider Garcia, election administrator in Tarrant County, said the exception is consistent with current election law. 

“Mandating using masks [for] voters could be the equivalent of imposing new requirements, right? And the law’s pretty clear: if you’re 18, you’re a citizen, and you’re registered, you get to vote,” he said. “No one can say you can’t because you don’t have a mask.”

Many voters are wearing masks anyway. 

The main reason to wear a mask, however, is to protect other people. A maskless voter puts others at risk, because COVID-19 is very infectious and people with the virus often show no symptoms.

Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, thought state officials could have landed on a compromise in their guidance for voters and election administrators.

“You could suggest that the polling places provide those voters with a mask, to protect the other people in that polling place,” she said.

In the end, a potential mask mandate for voting may be an issue for the Texas Legislature to take up.

“Do we want to craft an exception here, and say [in a] health emergency, then you do have certain authority to mandate things?” Garcia said. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

The primary runoff is a much smaller affair than November’s general election. We’ll be talking about masks for many months to come. 

Tags: 
Voting
Elections 2020
face masks

Related Content

Early Voting Is Smooth Amid Coronavirus, But November Looms

By Jul 9, 2020
Bret Jaspers / KERA

Nathaniel Aranda of Fort Worth and his wife made a commitment to vote no matter what, because they want their voices heard. Life is complicated, though. 

Plaintiffs Fold Hand In Texas State Court Lawsuit Seeking Expansion Of Voting By Mail

By Jun 10, 2020
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

The fight over expanding voting by mail in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic appears to be coming to an end in state courts, but a lawsuit continues at the federal level.

Young People Turned Out To Protest. Now, Will They Vote?

By Jun 11, 2020
Protesters march through the streets of Manhattan, New York.
Associated Press

Young adults have filled streets across the country on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. But whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question.