Here's What You Need To Know About Coronavirus Testing In North Texas

The constant stream of pandemic news can make it challenging to find information on North Texas coronavirus testing. Here's a guide to help you figure out where to go, what symptoms to look out for and different types of testing available before you venture out.
There are a number of factors that will help determine where you should get tested: Do you have symptoms? Do you have insurance? How much are you willing to pay?
Here is a list of testing sites by the Dallas Morning News, based on your symptoms and insurance status. You can also visit the state health department's website for a full list of testing sites in the area.
For those who have symptoms but no insurance, free community-based testing sites are available in different counties:
DALLAS COUNTY
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday
- Ellis Davis Field House at 9191 South Polk Street
- American Airlines Center at 2500 Victory Avenue
COLLIN COUNTY
- PrimaCare Urgent Care, CommunityMed Urgent Care, Heal 360 Primary Care, Prime Choice Family Clinic & Urgent Care, Family Health Center at Virginia Parkway, ABC Pediatrics, WellHealth and Willowbend Health & Wellness have partnered with the county. Learn more online.
DENTON COUNTY
- Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the University of North Texas Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 South Welch Street.
- Other drive-through locations and times are on the county’s website.
Patients must register ahead of time to get tested by calling 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Veterans Park Event Center parking lot at 925 Conover Drive. The site will test any Grand Prairie resident and any employee of a Grand Prairie business or school district who is experiencing symptoms.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling or texting 1-888-766-6653 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients must have proof that they're Grand Prairie residents.
At-home appointments are available for those with symptoms who don’t have transportation. Appointments can be made for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling or texting 1-888-766-6653 and are only available to Grand Prairie residents.
FORT WORTH/ARLINGTON
- The testing locations are drive-through sites, and appointments are required. Appointments can be made online or by calling 817-248-6299. To get an appointment, patients must first fill out a self-screening questionnaire.
People must have a valid photo ID with proof of residency in Tarrant County. Insurance information will also be requested if a patient has it, but tests are still free to those with insurance.
Symptoms often appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says people with COVID-19 have a “wide range of symptoms” from mild to severe, including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Signs that you need to seek emergency medical care immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
These lists do not include all the possible symptoms of COVID-19. People are encouraged to consult with a medical professional for severe or concerning symptoms.
Take the CDC’s self-checker guide to help you decide what medical care you might need.
There are three types of testing for COVID-19: the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen and antibody (serology), according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected and the antibody test detects whether a person has been infected in the past.
PCR Test
This type of testing detects whether a person has an active case of infection. Usually, a nasal or throat swab is taken by a healthcare professional and sent to a lab for testing.
A negative test means the person is not infected with COVID-19 at the time. However, that doesn’t mean the person can’t be infected in the future. This type of test does not determine whether a person was infected in the past or if a person was exposed to the virus and will develop an active infection in the future.
Antigen Test
This test detects if a person has an active infection with a nasal or throat swab. Importantly, a negative antigen test does not rule out COVID-19. To confirm whether someone is infected, they must take a PCR test. The antigen test is quick and less expensive than a PCR test.
Antibody Test
An antibody test determines if there was a previous infection. Usually, a blood sample is taken and sent to a lab. If someone tests positive, it means they were infected with COVID-19 and their immune system created antibodies to fight off the infection. A negative test result could still mean that the person has a current infection and the antibody test was collected too soon.
Got a tip? Email Elizabeth Myong at Emyong@KERA.org. You can follow Elizabeth on Twitter @Elizabeth_Myong.
