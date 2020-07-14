 Hegar Takes Narrow Lead Over West In Senate Race; Valenzuela Ahead Of Olson For Congress | KERA News

Hegar Takes Narrow Lead Over West In Senate Race; Valenzuela Ahead Of Olson For Congress

By 1 minute ago
  • Voting site at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Fort Worth.
    Voting site at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Fort Worth.
    Keren Carrión / Associated Press

Texas early voting results have been released and Election Day totals are starting to come in. So far, M.J. Hegar has a small lead over Royce West in the the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, and Candace Valenzuela is ahead of Kim Olson in the Democratic race for Texas' 24th Congressional District.

This year, it’s a short ballot. Democrats across the state are choosing between Hegar and West, and the winner will face U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the Republican incumbent. 

There are several Congressional runoffs around the state in both parties as well.

Here are the early voting results for key statewide and North Texas races:

KEY RACES

U.S. SENATOR - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Mary "M.J." Hegar | Royce West

In early returns, M.J. Hegar has a narrow lead over opponent Royce West.

Hegar has been the front-runner throughout Texas' Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate. She first launched her campaign by fighting for military combat roles for women. Read more about Hegar KUT’s Ashley Lopez. 

West has previously worked on police reform and criminal justice issues. Read more about West KERA’s Bret Jaspers.

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo | Chrysta Castaneda 

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, might be one of the most powerful government agencies that people don’t know about.

Two Democrats are vying this election for a position on the commission. Chrysta Castañeda was ahead in early voting totals, leading opponent Roberto Alonzo with over 60% of votes.

Castañeda runs a Dallas-based law firm that specializes in energy litigation. Alonzo was a state representative from District 104 in Dallas County for over 25 years. Read more about the candidates from KUT's Mose Buchele.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 24 - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Kim Olson | Candace Valenzuela

In the Democratic runoff for Texas' 24th Congressional District, retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson is facing Candace Valenzuela, a member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch district school board. Read more about the candidates from KERA’s Syeda Hasan. 

In early voting results, Valenzuela led in Dallas and Denton counties, but there was a 50/50 spilt in Tarrant county.

Valenzuela addressed supporters after taking the early lead saying she’s not declaring victory just yet, but her campaign “has come a long way” despite some people doubting her.

More Live Election Results

Voters At The Polls Tuesday

North Texans are sharing their experiences voting during the coronavirus pandemic — as the primary runoff election is underway.

Denise Christian, 53, casted her ballot in West Dallas. She wanted to vote to inspire the younger generation, starting with her daughter. 

“She’s very concerned with the things that are going on in the nation with the pandemic,” Christian said. “She’s very interested in making her voice heard. My parents have always instilled in me that it is important to vote so your voice can be heard and I’d like to pass that on to the younger generation.”

Christian said she felt safe voting. The voting location has hand sanitizer stations in every corner and requires voters to wear masks. 

Valerie Gray, 51, came out to her voting location in Dallas bright and early on Tuesday. She was concerned about COVID-19 and wanted to beat the crowd. 

“They do have hand sanitizers at every little station,” she said. “They even have your stylus pen but I came with my own pen because I didn't want to use theirs. And it was very easy to do.” 

Gray said the voting process went smoothly and she was able to socially distance while casting her ballot. 

Elections 2020
Texas 2020 Primary Runoffs

Related Content

Your Voting Guide For North Texas' 2020 Primary Runoff Election

By Elizabeth Myong Jul 13, 2020
David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Voting is complicated during a typical election season, but the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even more confusing. From what’s on the ballot to where to vote, here’s a helpful guide on what you need to know to vote on July 14 in North Texas’ runoff elections. 

Signed, Sealed, Undelivered: Thousands Of Mail-In Ballots Rejected For Tardiness

By & Jul 13, 2020

Mail-in voting, which tens of millions of Americans are expected to use this November, is fraught with potential problems. Hundreds of thousands of ballots go uncounted each year because people make mistakes, such as forgetting to sign the form or sending it in too late.

Texas Organizers And Candidates Hope To Engage A Key Voting Bloc In 2020: South Asian Americans

By Meena Venkataramanan / Texas Tribune Jul 13, 2020
Chanda Parbhoo is the founder of SAAVE, South Asian Americans for Voter Education + Engagement + Empowerment.
Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

When Chanda Parbhoo attended high school in Dallas’ Highland Park suburb in the early ’80s, there were only two South Asian American families in her school district, including her own.

“We didn't really have a voice,” Parbhoo, 54, said. “We were often overlooked, probably because there weren't that many of us.”