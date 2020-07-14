Hegar Takes Narrow Lead Over West In Senate Race; Valenzuela Ahead Of Olson For Congress

Texas early voting results have been released and Election Day totals are starting to come in. So far, M.J. Hegar has a small lead over Royce West in the the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, and Candace Valenzuela is ahead of Kim Olson in the Democratic race for Texas' 24th Congressional District.

This year, it’s a short ballot. Democrats across the state are choosing between Hegar and West, and the winner will face U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the Republican incumbent.

There are several Congressional runoffs around the state in both parties as well.

Here are the early voting results for key statewide and North Texas races:

KEY RACES

U.S. SENATOR - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Mary "M.J." Hegar | Royce West

In early returns, M.J. Hegar has a narrow lead over opponent Royce West.

Hegar has been the front-runner throughout Texas' Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate. She first launched her campaign by fighting for military combat roles for women. Read more about Hegar KUT’s Ashley Lopez.

West has previously worked on police reform and criminal justice issues. Read more about West KERA’s Bret Jaspers.

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo | Chrysta Castaneda

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, might be one of the most powerful government agencies that people don’t know about.

Two Democrats are vying this election for a position on the commission. Chrysta Castañeda was ahead in early voting totals, leading opponent Roberto Alonzo with over 60% of votes.

Castañeda runs a Dallas-based law firm that specializes in energy litigation. Alonzo was a state representative from District 104 in Dallas County for over 25 years. Read more about the candidates from KUT's Mose Buchele.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 24 - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Kim Olson | Candace Valenzuela

In the Democratic runoff for Texas' 24th Congressional District, retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson is facing Candace Valenzuela, a member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch district school board. Read more about the candidates from KERA’s Syeda Hasan.

In early voting results, Valenzuela led in Dallas and Denton counties, but there was a 50/50 spilt in Tarrant county.

Early voting results are in for the #TX24 Democratic runoff. This district spans 3 counties: Dallas County: @candacefor24 leads with 58% of the vote Tarrant County: A 50/50 split between @KimOlsonTx and @candacefor24 Denton County: @candacefor24 leads with 64%#TXDecides — Syeda Hasan (@syedareports) July 15, 2020

Valenzuela addressed supporters after taking the early lead saying she’s not declaring victory just yet, but her campaign “has come a long way” despite some people doubting her.

Voters At The Polls Tuesday

North Texans are sharing their experiences voting during the coronavirus pandemic — as the primary runoff election is underway.

Denise Christian, 53, casted her ballot in West Dallas. She wanted to vote to inspire the younger generation, starting with her daughter.

“She’s very concerned with the things that are going on in the nation with the pandemic,” Christian said. “She’s very interested in making her voice heard. My parents have always instilled in me that it is important to vote so your voice can be heard and I’d like to pass that on to the younger generation.”

Christian said she felt safe voting. The voting location has hand sanitizer stations in every corner and requires voters to wear masks.

Valerie Gray, 51, came out to her voting location in Dallas bright and early on Tuesday. She was concerned about COVID-19 and wanted to beat the crowd.

“They do have hand sanitizers at every little station,” she said. “They even have your stylus pen but I came with my own pen because I didn't want to use theirs. And it was very easy to do.”

Gray said the voting process went smoothly and she was able to socially distance while casting her ballot.

