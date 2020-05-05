 Gun Sales, Background Checks Still Surging | KERA News

Gun Sales, Background Checks Still Surging

By Heath Druzin 1 hour ago
  • According to one industry estimate, Americans are buying more handguns—and many are buying a gun for the first time.
    According to one industry estimate, Americans are buying more handguns—and many are buying a gun for the first time.
Originally published on May 5, 2020 12:40 pm

Gun sales continued to surge in April amid pandemic fears, marking the second consecutive month the industry has seen a massive year-over-year spike.

Americans bought nearly 1.8 million guns last month, according to estimates from Small Arms Analytics, which tracks the industry. Though that’s fewer sales than in March, it’s a 71% increase over sales estimates for the same time last year.

The FBI says it performed 2,911,128 background checks in its NICS database during April. That’s down from 3.7 million in March, but 600,000 more than it performed in April 2019.

Many states run background checks to test gun permit-holders, so background checks cannot be equated 1:1 to gun sales.

Jurgen Brauer, co-founder of Small Arms Analytics, said Americans continued a shift toward buying more handguns last month.

“(That) is most likely due to continued fears of what the COVID-19 crisis may mean at the individual level for personal protection, safety and security,” Brauer said.

Despite two months of strong sales, the long-term outlook for the gun industry is still unclear. Brauer said many of the recent purchases are by first-time gun owners, potentially creating a new market. But the financial devastation caused by coronavirus means many Americans will also have less money to spend.

Research shows a higher availability of guns could lead to an increase in violent crime, like homicide. Advocates and public health experts have also warned of the increased risk of domestic violence and suicide.

Editor’s note May 5, 2020, 1:40 p.m.: This story has been updated to clarify Jurgen Brauer’s role at Small Arms Analytics.

Guns & America’s Jeremy Bernfeld contributed to this story. Guns & America is a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life.

Copyright 2020 Guns and America. To see more, visit Guns and America.

Tags: 
Guns & America
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

Study: Red Flag Laws Reduce Gun Suicide Rates In Older Adults

By Heath Druzin Apr 17, 2020

A new study shows that state laws allowing judges to temporarily remove firearms from at-risk people can lower suicide rates among older adults. It also showed that increased firearms regulations in general are associated with lower suicide rates.

DOJ Warns Of Increase In Domestic Violence Due To Increase In Gun Sales

By & Jeremy Bernfeld Apr 16, 2020

An official at the U.S. Department of Justice is warning of an increase in domestic violence due to the wave of recent gun-buying spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, echoing concerns advocates have raised for weeks.

Stuck At Home With Your New Gun? Some Gun Owners Want To Help You Stay Safe

By editor Apr 6, 2020

As Americans flock to gun stores in the face of coronavirus fears, many gun dealers report an influx of new customers, taking home a deadly weapon for the first time. In response, long-time gun owners from across the country are stepping up to help these newcomers get some safety training in the age of social distancing.

Quantifying the number of first-time buyers is impossible, but anecdotally, gun store owners say there are many.