 George Floyd's Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis And Police, Lawyers Say | KERA News

George Floyd's Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis And Police, Lawyers Say

By 33 minutes ago
  • Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, shown testifying at a June 10 House Judiciary Committee hearing prompted by the death of George Floyd, announced he has filed a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers" on behalf of Floyd's family.
    Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, shown testifying at a June 10 House Judiciary Committee hearing prompted by the death of George Floyd, announced he has filed a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers" on behalf of Floyd's family.
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on July 15, 2020 12:24 pm

Attorneys representing the family of George Floyd have filed a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers."

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsel Antonio Romanucci, announced the lawsuit at a Wednesday morning press conference in Minneapolis.

The move comes less than two months after Floyd was killed by police on May 25, sparking nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

All four officers accused in his death have since been fired and are facing criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three former officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — did not intervene during the incident, and they face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The former officers have a tentative trial date of March 8.

Crump said at a June 5 memorial that justice for Floyd involves more than just the prosecution of the officers involved.

"We seek a broader, more transformative justice," he said. "A more just treatment of people of color. A more just criminal justice system. Make the Constitution real for all Americans."

The Star Tribune reported that Crump has won more than 200 police brutality suits, including on the behalf of the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

In addition to Floyd, Crump is currently also representing the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
George Floyd
policing

Related Content

'We Need To Be Out In The Streets': Volunteer Street Medics Step Up To Help During Protests

By Jul 9, 2020
Keren Carrión / KERA News

Caitlin 'Kitty' Rickard and several friends begin their day in a North Dallas home, looking through the inventory in their garage which is full of donated supplies. They’re packing first aid kits, loading water bottles into cars and working on a game plan for the Pride for Black Lives Matter rally. 

As Federal Programs Continue To Militarize Campus Cops, Some Universities Reconsider

By Victoria Chamberlin Jul 9, 2020

The recent wave of civil unrest against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd highlights the increased militarization of American law enforcement — including for officers on college campuses.

Activists Propose Ideas To Redirect Funds From The Dallas Police Into Social Services

By Jul 7, 2020
Hady Mawajdeh / KERA News

The protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd began a nationwide conversation to discuss police reform ideas, including calls to “defund the police.” The phrase has been used to mean everything from redirecting money away from police departments to actually abolishing the police. 

Defunding The Police Has Traction In Dallas, But What's On The Table?

By Jul 2, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against police brutality in Dallas on June 13, 2020. Activists and Dallas City Council members are considering ways Dallas Police Department's $514 million budget could be used.
Associated Press

Calls to defund the police may have started in the streets, but the outcries of protesters seeking an end to police brutality have made it to Dallas City Hall — and the city's leaders are listening.