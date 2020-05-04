Discussion: Mental health, stress and resiliency during the coronavirus pandemic

Italy is among several countries that began easing social distancing restrictions on Monday, including reopening factories, construction sites, hairdressers and libraries.

Others included Spain, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Lebanon. And, several states in the United States began loosening lockdown restrictions.

More than 3.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally, and more than 240,000 have died.

The move by several countries to loosen restrictions suggests that the rate of infections may be starting to flatten.

New Zealand and Australia said discussions are underway for the potential creation of a "travel bubble" between the two countries and in South Korea, shoppers and travelers crowded malls and beaches on the first long weekend since the country began easing curbs last month.

But, COVID-19 continues to cost lives, sicken millions and force physical distancing. And we may only be beginning to see the psychological impacts of the pandemic.

As part of a weekly series taking your questions to the experts, The World's Elana Gordon will moderate a discussion with Dr. Karestan Koenen, professor of psychiatric epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at noon Eastern time.

What questions do you have about the emotional and mental health issues during this global pandemic? We'll explore approaches for reducing stress and enhancing resilience.

Email your questions for Koenen to myworld@theworld.org or post them to Facebook @pritheworld or @ForumHSPH.





