Dallas To Launch Housing, Small Business Assistance Program

Some in Dallas may qualify for financial aid to pay their rent or mortgage as the city launches its mortgage and rental assistance program Monday, as well as a fund to help small businesses. The city has set aside $6.1 million for rent and mortgage aid and $5 million for small businesses.

Dallas residents can submit their applications for housing assistance online beginning at 9 a.m. Monday – they’ll be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. If approved, eligible households could get up to $1,500 for up to three months.

Applicants will go through a prescreening process to show how COVID-19 has affected them. This includes providing proof of disrupted employment, reduced work hours or income, and increased medical and household expenses.

Homeowners must provide a copy of their mortgage statement, and renters need a copy of their lease and a late payment or eviction notice.

Small business owners who apply for financial aid will be selected through a lottery process. Those that are chosen will get up to $10,000 in grants and up to $50,000 in low-cost loans.

To qualify, businesses must show they were operating six months prior to March 16. They also must show they a 25% drop in revenue.

Residents and business owners can access applications through the city of Dallas' website.