Dallas Awarded EPA Grant To Help Clean Up Abandoned Properties

The city of Dallas has been awarded $600,000 in assessment grants from the EPA. The money will pay for evaluation and cleanup of abandoned or contaminated properties — specifically areas in South Dallas and Fair Park.

Ken McQueen, regional administrator with the EPA, spoke on a press conference call Thursday.

"Dallas will use these funds to focus on South Dallas and the Fair Park area, and prioritize the 45-acre former Ford assembly plant, the historic theatre, and the former Proctor & Gamble industrial complex," McQueen says.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also took part in that call.

"I'm particularly excited about the potential that this grant has to help us reverse some economic disinvestment and health disparities caused in part by longstanding environmental hazards," Johnson said. "And these disparities, I'm afraid, will be exacerbated by COVID-19."

The grant is part of $65.6 million given nationwide to assess and clean up contaminated properties under the EPA's Brownfields Program.