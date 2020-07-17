COVID-19 Live Updates: Texas Will Allow Schools To Keep Classrooms Closed Longer

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 305,000 cases and more than 3,600 deaths have been reported. More than 155,000 Texans have recovered.

Friday, July 17

Texas Will Allow Schools To Keep Classrooms Closed Longer Than Previously Ordered

Facing growing backlash from teachers, parents and health officials, Texas education officials Friday relaxed a previous order that would have given public schools just three weeks from the start of the fall semester to to reopen their classrooms for in-person instruction.

School districts will be allowed to delay on-campus instruction for at least four weeks, and ask for waivers to continue remote instruction for up to four additional weeks in areas hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Local school boards in areas with a lot of community spread can also delay the start of the school year.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency had released more stringent guidelines requiring all school districts to offer on-campus instruction five days a week for all students who want it, except for a transition period of three weeks at the start of the school year.

Dallas And Other Texas Counties In “Red Zone”, According To New Report

A report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week places Dallas, Tarrant and 121 other Texas counties, including Dallas in a “red zone” for COVID-19.

The Dallas Morning News reports stricter safety measures also were suggested to help slow coronavirus.

They include closing bars and gyms, limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer and emphasizing outdoor restaurant dining.

The Governor has already imposed some - but not all - of the recommended restrictions.

Dallas Arts Organizations Agree To Follow Safety Precautions

In Dallas, 51 arts organizations have agreed to a long list of safety precautions to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

The list includes requiring masks, developing a 'code of conduct' for patrons and creating 'low-touch' or 'touch-free' purchases.

Lily Weiss, executive director of the Dallas Arts District, said the idea began with Arts District managers organizing a joint reopening for the district.

“And because of that, we decided to open this up for broader feedback and a collective voice,” she said.

Weiss said the non-binding guidelines build on CDC, state, city and county requirements, and they were reviewed by an infectious disease expert at UT Southwestern.

Most participating venues remain closed and the guidelines don't specify reopening dates. Groups will reopen when they can meet these new standards.

Thursday, July 16

Dallas County Students Won't Return In Person Until At Least September 8

Dallas County announced today that schools won’t be allowed to reopen for in-person classes until Sept. 8. Any instruction before Labor Day will have to be online.

As KERA’s Christopher Connelly reports, school-sponsored events and activities —including sports — can’t resume until kids are back in the classroom.

The rules apply to all public and private K-12 schools in Dallas County, including school-sponsored daycares and summer camps.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Phillip Huang issued the new school rules as the county continues to battle surging cases of COVID-19.

"We’ve seen record numbers of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions in dallas county over the last week or so," Huang said. "Given numbers, it’s really imperative to do what’s best for safety of school children and our school employees."

Under the order, teachers and staff can work on campus to deliver remote instruction before Labor Day as long as they practice social distancing.

Schools and districts will have to send a written safety plan to the county health department two weeks before in-person classes and extra-curricular activities can take place on campus.

Huang said the limit on in-person instruction could be further extended if conditions warrant it.

Houston ISD this week announced that in-person classes there won’t start until mid-October at the earliest with online-only instruction beginning after Labor Day.

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 Cases For 14th Day

There are 1,027 cases in the area, bringing the countywide total to 37,996. With rampant community spread in the area, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there are over 1,000 new daily cases for the 14th consecutive day:

“Today we’re again reporting over 1,000 new cases, for the 14th day in a row, another 16 lives lost to COVID-19, and we also have a near record high number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There continues to be rampant community spread in Dallas County.”

Jenkins said despite the uncertain future, everyone should do their part to help the community by wearing masks and social distancing:

“I know this summer looks different than what we all imagined months ago and there’s uncertainty as to what our community and daily life will look like going forward. Please know that we are working hard and following the advice of the medical and public health experts so that we can keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible. But we all must do our part. I ask that you please wear your mask when around others outside your household, and even when wearing your mask, maintain six foot distancing as well.”

Sixteen deaths were reported today. Thirteen of the people hospitalized had underlying conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 30s.

A Mesquite man in his 40s.

A Garland man in his 40s.

An Irving man in his 50s.

Three men from Dallas in their 60s.

An Irving man in his 60s.

Two Dallas men in their 70s.

A Lancaster man in his 70s.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70s.

A Cedar Hill man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

Two Dallas women who lived at long-term care facilities. One in her 80s, and one in her 90s.

138 New Cases In Denton County

An additional 138 cases raises the total to 4,605. There are 74 newly recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 2,544.

Collin County Reports 145 New Cases

Another 145 cases raises the total to 5,079. There have been 64 people who have died and 4,123 who have recovered from the virus.

562 New Cases In Tarrant County

There are 562 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 20,433. A total of 283 deaths have been reported in the area.

Environmental Groups Urge Government To Invest In Clean Energy

Congress is considering a second stimulus package. Environmental groups would like to see the government invest some of that money in clean energy industries. They argue that it’s a great return on investment.

Bob Keefe is the executive director of the nonpartisan group, Environmental Entrepreneurs or E2.

“If congress is serious about restarting this economy, we need to make sure that congress realizes the importance and the potential of clean energy jobs,” he said.

Keefe said because of the state’s size, Texas would benefit the most if the environment is considered when distributing stimulus money.

“In Texas what we estimate is that we can create 96,000 jobs very quickly in the state in clean energy,” hea said. “That would inject something like $26 billion dollars into the economy. Those are jobs that Texans need right now.”

Since the pandemic started, E2 reports that over 600,000 people working in clean energy across America have lost their jobs.

New York’s Gov. Cuomo Sends Healthcare Workers To Assist Testing In Houston

Houston's receiving additional resources to fight COVID-19 from the state of New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said healthcare workers from a state hospital have been sent to Houston to help set up two testing sites. Those began operating this week.

Cuomo said the state's also sent personal protective equipment to Houston. He spoke to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on a conference call Thursday.

“I want to say to you mayor, all New Yorkers stand with you in solidarity,” Cuomo said. “Anything you need, we're here and you can call on us. Unfortunately we learned these lessons in New York the hard way. We had to go through it. Why we have to repeat the mistake across the country, I have no idea.”

​New York was originally the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. The Houston area has since become one of the worst-hit regions in the country.

North Texas Fair And Rodeo In Denton Postponed Until Fall

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton has been postponed until the middle of October.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reports the fair's board has been talking about the fate of the event since the pandemic shut down local businesses and canceled Denton festivals.

The board is preparing to open a socially-distanced event with the rodeo arena limited to 2,000 people — keeping the occupancy at 50% in line with city ordinance.

The board will re-evaluate its decision on September 4.

Return Of Texas Teachers Will Depend On Demand For In-Person Instruction

The return of Texas teachers in the fall will be driven by the demand for in-classroom instruction.

That's according to Madlin Mekelburg of PolitiFact Texas. She told public radio's Texas Standard that parents have the option to choose whether they want their children to return to school for in-person instruction or continue virtual classes from home.

“That means the number of teachers who will need to physically be in classrooms is really gonna vary depending on the needs of students and parents within a specific school district,” Mekelburg said. “Under this guidance that was issued by the Education Agency, school districts are gonna be allowed to have some flexibility here. They're gonna be able to establish kind of phased in returns to in-person classes over a few weeks at the start of the year.”

The Texas Education Agency is also requiring masks to be worn by all people on campus over 10 years old. This requirement will only stay in effect for as long as Governor Greg Abbot's statewide mask mandate stays in place.

