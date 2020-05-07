COVID-19 Live Updates: Texas Supreme Court Orders Release Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 Totals:

In Texas: More than 35,500 cases and 969 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 17,600 Texans have recovered from the disease.

More than 35,500 cases and 969 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 17,600 Texans have recovered from the disease. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 5,120; Tarrant County: 2,956; Collin County: 839; Denton County: 846. There have been at least 259 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 5,120; Tarrant County: 2,956; Collin County: 839; Denton County: 846. There have been at least 259 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Check all Texas counties: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard for totals in the U.S. and around the world.

Thursday, May 7

Following Abbott's Order, Texas Supreme Court Orders Dallas Salon Owner Released

The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday granted a motion to release Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was sentenced to seven days in jail for defying orders to keep her business closed during the pandemic.

The order came soon after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was modifying his recent executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate jail time for Texans who violate them. The move by Abbott was an attempt to release Luther, and prevent the jailing of others who have violated similar orders in recent weeks.

The court ordered Dallas to respond to a habeas corpus petition by Monday, granting Luther’s emergency motion to be released without bond while the habeas corpus petition is considered.

Read the full story from The Texas Tribune.

Dallas County Reports 251 New Cases Beating 2nd Highest Single Day Total

Dallas County health officials are reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120, including 125 deaths.

“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do...”

Two additional Dallas County residents with COVID-19 have died: A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital, and a Grand Prairie man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

Health officials say 65% of the county’s COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized are under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Two More Deaths And 143 New Cases In Tarrant County

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Tarrant County.

County health officials describe the deceased as a Fort Worth man in his 50s, and a Fort worth man in his 60s. One had an underlying health condition, according to officials.

Tarrant County now has 90 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Officials are reporting 143 new cases today, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 2,956. They say 682 people have recovered from the disease.

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In announcing the filing, Neiman Marcus’s CEO said it was facing “unprecedented disruption” from the coronavirus pandemic. While true, the company’s financial problems began much earlier than this year.

Leveraged buyouts in 2005 and 2013 added significant debt to Neiman Marcus’ ledger - which is now almost $5 billion. Filing for bankruptcy means the company can try to manage that debt.

Creditors are lending the firm almost $700 million for business to continue. Neiman Marcus said it’ll emerge from bankruptcy this fall.

The company also said temporary closure of stores due to COVID-19 will go through the end of May, although all Texas stores have curbside pickup service.

Gov. Abbott Softens Order Following Outcry Over Jailed Texas Hair Salon Owner

Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott said the new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week. She refused to apologize for repeatedly defying the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

Dallas County Community College District Will Continue Online Learning Through Fall

The Dallas County Community College District will extend remote online learning through the fall.

“To provide a safe instructional environment in the midst of COVID-19, we would have to individually screen approximately 40,000 students and employees who normally enter our campuses each day,” DCCCD Chancellor Joe May said. “It is simply not feasible to accommodate the volume of daily temperature taking and health monitoring required for the safety of our community.”

The district, in consultation with its Board of Trustees, determined virtual instruction would be the best option going forward.

Army Veteran Leaves Methodist Richardson After 5 Weeks On A Ventilator

After 45 days at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 70-year-old James Turner received a special sendoff as nurses and doctors lined the center’s lobby while Turner’s family waited to see him.

Turner, a husband and father of five, was finally reunited with his wife of 40 years, Kathy, and his children on Wednesday.

He came to Methodist Richardson on March 22 with COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the ICU where he spent five weeks on a ventilator. The Vietnam veteran is now in recovery and will go to a rehabilitation center to regain his strength.

Gov. Abbott Announces $5.8 Million For Disaster Crisis Counseling Services

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide counseling services to Texans affected by COVID-19. The funding was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Immediate Services Crisis Counseling and Training Program.

"As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need,” Abbott said.

The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities (LHMAs/LBHAs) to connect Texans to short-term counseling services which will: reduce stress, provide emotional support, assist people in reviewing disaster recovery options, promote healthy coping strategies, connect survivors with the proper agencies and referrals to other disaster recovery programs. It is expected to help more than 260,000 people in the state.

The behavioral health authorities will also partner with community organizations like schools, shelters, nursing homes, emergency responders, and healthcare providers to reach those who need services.

Wednesday, May 6

Cases Continue To Climb In Dallas County, Officials Report 2 More Deaths

There are 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County today, the “2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday,” according to county Judge Clay Jenkins. The county is also reporting two additional deaths.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 4,869, including 123 deaths.

The two people whose deaths are being reported today were a Garland woman in her 80s who lived at a long-term care facility, and a Dallas man in his 80s who died in hospice care.

County health officials say among those hospitalized with the disease, 65% have been under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

5 More Deaths, 127 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 and 127 new cases today.

The five people whose deaths are being reported today were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth; also, a Keller woman in her 90s and a Benbrook man in his 60s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 88 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 2,813 confirmed. Cases — 654 people have recovered.

Collin County’s May 6 COVID-19 Numbers

Collin County officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of reported cases in the county to 839, including 22 deaths associated with the disease.

Here are some additional data points county health officials released.

There are 260 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

557 people have successfully recovered; 25 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,656 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,334 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

14 New Cases In Denton County

Denton County officials are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 846 confirmed cases.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, and according to officials, 406 people have recovered from the disease.

Denton County Public Health will also offer an additional free drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community members must have COVID-19 symptoms or have been symptomatic within the last seven days to get tested. Asymptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and transportation workers are also eligible for free testing.

Community members must call to pre-register for testing by calling 940-349-2585.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass A Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes as Texas officials tangle in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail.

A state district judge last month issued a ruling that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots. Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

Tarrant County Opens A New Testing Site In Fort Worth

A new COVID-19 testing site's opened in Tarrant County.

Commissioner Roy Brooks said the new site's located in southeast Fort Worth.

"This is an opportunity for people who may have found testing to be inaccessible before now,” he said.

Officials aren't giving out the specific location because people have to undergo screening first. You can do that online at covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote To Rescind Stay-At-Home Order

Dallas County Commissioners have postponed a vote on rescinding major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

It's now set to expire May 15th. Elba Garcia's one of three commissioners who want to keep the order in place.

“We still don’t have enough testing,” she said. “We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it.”

The order's been adjusted to align with the Governor's rules allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

But Commissioner J.J. Koch worries about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

“We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders,” he said. “So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty.”

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order.

Public health officials favor lifting the order only when case counts have declined for two weeks. Daily case counts in Dallas County continue to increase.

