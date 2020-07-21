COVID-19 Live Updates: Tarrant County Schools Will Be Online-Only Through September 28

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 343,000 cases and more than 4,100 deaths have been reported. More than 177,000 Texans have recovered.

In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 42,292; Tarrant County: 22,002; Collin County: 5,456; Denton County: 5,098. There have been at least 935 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Tuesday, July 21

Tarrant County Schools Will Be Online-Only Through September 28

Public health officials in the county announced on Tuesday that local public schools and non-religious private schools will be providing virtual-only classes for the first six weeks of the school year. Classes will be online through at least Sept. 28 due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth, Arlington and other local districts are included in the announcement. Religious private schools are not impacted by the order.

Here's the announcement from Tarrant County health officials:

- School-sponsored events like sports, band, choir may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing

- Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings pic.twitter.com/5U94QVBkde — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) July 21, 2020

The delay is an effort to keep students home for several weeks after the Labor Day holiday, when there could potentially be a spike in cases.

“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom with a high-quality teacher,” Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said. “We also know our current public health crisis is making that a challenge. We will bring students back to class once it is safe to do so. Until then, our online instruction for the 2020-21 fall semester will be robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students.”

Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County’s public health authority, said this is a point in time she’s never seen before.

“We all feel we have to do something. If we don’t make some effort to delay the openings, we might jeopardize our capacity to care for people,” she said.

The order goes into effect immediately and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. It states schools shouldn’t open for in-person learning except for the following:

▪ Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings and social distance;

▪ School-sponsored events such as sports, band, choir and more may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing, face coverings and other safety protocols

▪ Special education may occur when necessary at schools with social distancing and face coverings

▪ Students who don’t have access to a computer or Internet access may learn at school.

UIL Delays Start Of 6A And 5A Football And Volleyball For 5 Weeks

The UIL is delaying the start of the high school fall sports season for Class 6A and 5A football and volleyball teams.

Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43 Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020

Practices for the two sports will start five weeks later on Sept. 7. Volleyball games can begin Sept. 14, and football can begin on Sept. 24. Both starts will still play a full season.

Class 4A and below will still start on-time.

Read more from The Dallas Morning News.

Texas May Face A $4.6 Billion Deficit

The state comptroller predicts Texas will end the fiscal year $4.6 billion deficit.

Glen Hegar Monday said he anticipates a near 10% drop in state tax revenues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic — and that's assuming public health restrictions are lifted by the end of the year.

"Until consumers and businesses are confident the virus is controlled, we are highly unlikely to see economic output, employment and revenues return to pre-pandemic levels," Hegar said.

Hegar plans to release updated tax revenue projections before state lawmakers begin a new session in January.

Cedar Hill ISD Delays Start Date

Citing student and staff health and safety as the major concern, the Cedar Hill school board's voted to delay the start of classes until September 8.

A statement from the district said the delayed opening will allow time to train staff on the district's flex learning platform and sanitizing procedures.

Neighboring districts DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster have approved similar school start time.

Denton's Day Of The Dead Festival Canceled

Denton’s annual Day of the Dead Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Since 2011, the festival has welcomed thousands to downtown to have fun with Denton's version of the Mexican tradition.

Festival founder David Anzaldúa Pierce said he'll miss the yearly activities, especially his musical Cirque du Horror.

"It's a big drag, for sure that's an understatement, but it's just something that's so very special and so unique and weird and very specific to this area. To Denton."

The festival, originally scheduled for October 24, instead will take place until 2021.

Read more from Art&Seek.

GameStop Joins Retailers Requiring Masks

More and more retail stores are requiring masks to be worn by all customers.

The Dallas Morning News reports Grapevine-based GameStop will begin requiring shoppers must wear a face covering to enter the store on Monday.

Home Depot made the same policy change, joining other major retailers like Walmart, Kohl's and CVS.

Target will begin requiring masks on August 1. The company says they plan to hand out disposable masks to customers who don't bring their own.

Monday, July 20

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 Cases For 18th Day

There are 1,026 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 42,292. One additional death was reported today of a man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill at a local hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the 526 total deaths reported to date, roughly a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to avoid certain businesses after 18 consecutive days of daily case numbers over 1,000:

“Today marks our 18th day in a row reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, we only had one death today although each life is precious. The most important thing for you to do right now is to stay home whenever possible and wear your mask when around people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Specific things to avoid are in-restaurant dining, gyms and indoor workout facilities, and anywhere where everyone cannot wear their mask 100 percent of the time.”

82 New Cases In Collin County

Another 82 new cases in the area brings the total case count to 5,456. An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions died July 16 at a local hospital, raising the total deaths to 65.

Tarrant County Reports 385 New Cases

There are 385 additional cases in the area, raising the total to 22,002. There have been 299 deaths and 10,644 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Denton County Reports 3 Deaths, 130 New Cases

An additional 130 cases in the area brings the total to 5,098. Three deaths have also been reported today:

A Lewisville man over 80.

A Frisco man in his 40s.

A Lewisville man over 80.

Federal Government To Resume Hearings For Asylum Seekers

The federal government has announced plans to resume hearing cases for asylum seekers currently in the Migrant Protection Protocols — better known as the "remain in Mexico" program.

The Texas Tribune reports these immigration hearings were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

For Texas judges to begin hearing cases again, the state has to reach a stage three designation as established by the Governor's reopening plan.

Before cases can be heard again, the Department of Homeland Security requires the state department and Centers for Disease Control to lower their global health advisories to Level 2.

It also requires Mexican states along the border to achieve "yellow" status, allowing businesses to reopen.

At Fort Worth Federal Prison, A 2nd Woman Dies

A second woman has died from COVID-19 at the federal prison in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 69-year-old Sandra Kincaid tested positive earlier this month. She died Wednesday, a day after being put on a ventilator.

Kincaid was serving a 40-year sentence at Federal Medical Center for conspiracy to sell drugs and money laundering.

Like most inmates at FMC, she had underlying health conditions.

As of yesterday, 200 women have tested positive for the virus — an increase from three cases just three weeks ago.

The End Of $600 Unemployment Benefits Will Hit Millions Of Households And The Economy

Tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are now in danger of having their incomes slashed for a second time. The supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 per week that Congress approved four months ago are set to expire in less than two weeks — threatening to hurt strapped households and the U.S. economy, as billions of dollars' worth in spending suddenly comes to a halt.

As Congress comes back into session this week, lawmakers will debate whether to extend the supplemental benefits, which have been a lifeline for more than 30 million people across the United States.

While ordinary unemployment benefits usually cover just a fraction of a worker's lost wages, the additional $600 per week from the federal government was designed to fully replace the average worker's missing paycheck.

— NPR

Sunday, July 19

Dallas County Reports 1,044 Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,044 positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 41,266.

Two additional deaths are also reported. They are:

A Irving man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Tarrant County Reports 422 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 422 new positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 21,617.

Denton County Reports 81 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting 81 new positive cases. This brings the county total to 4,968.

Collin County Reports 83 New Cases

Collin County is reporting 83 new cases. This brings the county total to 5,374.

