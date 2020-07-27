COVID-19 Live Updates: Gov. Abbott Extends Early Voting For November Election

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 390,000 cases and more than 4,900 deaths have been reported. More than 221,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 390,000 cases and more than 4,900 deaths have been reported. More than 221,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 47,239; Tarrant County: 25,146; Collin County: 5,938; Denton County: 6,208. There have been at least 1,076 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 47,239; Tarrant County: 25,146; Collin County: 5,938; Denton County: 6,208. There have been at least 1,076 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Monday, July 27

Gov. Abbott Extends Early Voting For November Election

Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation, extending early voting by nearly a week for the November 3 election. Early voting will begin on October 13 and continue through October 30. The move also expands the time in which marked mail-in ballots can be delivered in-person to the early voting clerk’s office.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Governor Abbott said. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

NEW: Texas @GovAbbott is extending early voting for the November election by nearly a week. It will now begin on Oct. 13.#txlege #tx2020 pic.twitter.com/xO5A3wsdLa — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) July 27, 2020

153 New Cases In Collin County

There are 153 additional cases in the area, raising the total to 5,938. There have been 75 deaths and 4,634 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Denton County Reports 87 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Another 87 cases in the county brings the total to 6,208. There have also been two deaths reported today that raise the total deaths to 51:

A Lewisville woman in her 70s.

A woman in her 70s who lived at the Corinth Rehabilitation Suites in Corinth.

Dallas County Reports 426 New Cases, 2 Deaths

There are 426 new cases, bringing the total to 47,239. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the daily case numbers are the lowest they’ve been since July 22. He said he’s “increasingly optimistic” about the effectiveness of mask-wearing and other measures in lowering case counts:

“Today’s numbers are lower than they have been since July 22. Although there is some concern that some of the testing may not be getting through on the reports due to a potential glitch in the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, I’m increasingly optimistic that your use of masks and sacrificial delay of unnecessary trips outside the home for things other than necessities are having an impact on flattening the recent explosion in cases since the Governor’s Open Texas plan was implemented. Please keep wearing your mask and don’t let up on making smart decisions. Public health and our economy can’t afford it.”

Two deaths were reported today. Both were critically ill in local hospitals:

A Balch Springs man in his 50s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

Texans Will Stop Receiving Extra $600 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Texans on unemployment benefits stopped receiving an extra $600 benefit over the weekend.

The Texas Tribune reports the payments will expire nationally Friday, but a Texas law prevents payouts for a partial week. The Texas Workforce Commissions considers a full week Sunday through Saturday.

It's not clear whether Texans will receive benefits retroactively from this week if Congress votes to extend payments.

A National Economic Research Bureau study found workers may be collecting more money through the weekly payments than they would normally.

Some Republican leaders say that disincentivizes people from looking for work.

Nearly three million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March.

Texas Railroad Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Suspension Of Oil And Gas Regulations

The Texas Railroad Commission's facing a lawsuit over how it suspended oil and gas industry regulations amid the pandemic in May.

The government watchdog Public Citizen and two landowners filed suit in Travis County District Court.

Adrian Shelley of Public Citizen said the commission violated the state's open meetings act before rolling back several environmental and safety rules.

​"The Railroad Commission took these acts outside of the public view and they didn't give the people of Texas the opportunity to comment that is required by law,” Shelley said.

The lawsuit seeks to block the regulatory waivers in order to hold public hearings on their impact.

Fort Worth Expands Free Testing

Fort Worth is expanding free COVID-19 saliva testing after a successful trial run last week.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the city was able to test about 1,500 residents at JP Elder Middle School.

That location will remain open for testing. The city is also adding a second testing site at the Dickies Arena parking garage that will open Tuesday.

Patients will need to schedule an appointment in advance.

Sunday, July 26

800 New Cases And 1 More Death In Dallas County

There are 800 new COVID-in cases in Dallas County today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 46,813, including 605 confirmed deaths.

County health officials are also reporting one additional death today: A Dallas man in his 40s who had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 1,450 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first three weeks of this month, according to county health officials. During this same timeframe, 29 children have been hospitalized with the disease, including four who were admitted to intensive care units.

Of those with COVID-19 who’ve been hospitalized to date, more than two thirds have been under 65. Diabetes has been an underlying condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Of the 605 confirmed deaths about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Tarrant County Has 353 New Cases

Tarrant County is reporting 353 new cases today, bringing the total number countrywide to 25,499, including 348 deaths.

According to county health data, 12,549 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Denton County Reports 78 New Cases

Denton County is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases today. This increases the countywide total to 6,121 confirmed cases, including 49 deaths.

County health officials report that 3,309 residents have recovered from the disease.

33 New Cases In Collin County

There are 33 new COVID-in cases in Collin County today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,789, including 74 deaths.

County health officials report that 4,597 residents have recovered from the disease.

