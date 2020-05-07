COVID-19 Live Updates: Gov. Abbott Announces $5.8 Million For Disaster Crisis Counseling Services

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 Totals:

In Texas: More than 34,600 cases and 948 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 16,700 Texans have recovered from the disease.

In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 4,869; Tarrant County: 2,813; Collin County: 839; Denton County: 846. There have been at least 255 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Check all Texas counties: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard for totals in the U.S. and around the world.

Thursday, May 7

Army Veteran Leaves Methodist Richardson After 5 Weeks On A Ventilator

After 45 days at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 70-year-old James Turner received a special sendoff as nurses and doctors lined the center’s lobby while Turner’s family waited to see him.

Turner, a husband and father of five, was finally reunited with his wife of 40 years, Kathy, and his children on Wednesday.

He came to Methodist Richardson on March 22 with COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the ICU where he spent five weeks on a ventilator. The Vietnam veteran is now in recovery and will go to a rehabilitation center to regain his strength.

Gov. Abbott Announces $5.8 Million For Disaster Crisis Counseling Services

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide counseling services to Texans affected by COVID-19. The funding was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Immediate Services Crisis Counseling and Training Program.

"As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need,” Abbott said.

The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities (LHMAs/LBHAs) to connect Texans to short-term counseling services which will: reduce stress, provide emotional support, assist people in reviewing disaster recovery options, promote healthy coping strategies, connect survivors with the proper agencies and referrals to other disaster recovery programs. It is expected to help more than 260,000 people in the state.

The behavioral health authorities will also partner with community organizations like schools, shelters, nursing homes, emergency responders, and healthcare providers to reach those who need services.

Wednesday, May 6

Cases Continue To Climb In Dallas County, Officials Report 2 More Deaths

There are 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County today, the “2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday,” according to county Judge Clay Jenkins. The county is also reporting two additional deaths.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 4,869, including 123 deaths.

The two people whose deaths are being reported today were a Garland woman in her 80s who lived at a long-term care facility, and a Dallas man in his 80s who died in hospice care.

County health officials say among those hospitalized with the disease, 65% have been under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

5 More Deaths, 127 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 and 127 new cases today.

The five people whose deaths are being reported today were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth; also, a Keller woman in her 90s and a Benbrook man in his 60s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 88 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 2,813 confirmed. Cases — 654 people have recovered.

Collin County’s May 6 COVID-19 Numbers

Collin County officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of reported cases in the county to 839, including 22 deaths associated with the disease.

Here are some additional data points county health officials released.

There are 260 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

557 people have successfully recovered; 25 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,656 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,334 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

14 New Cases In Denton County

Denton County officials are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 846 confirmed cases.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, and according to officials, 406 people have recovered from the disease.

Denton County Public Health will also offer an additional free drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community members must have COVID-19 symptoms or have been symptomatic within the last seven days to get tested. Asymptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and transportation workers are also eligible for free testing.

Community members must call to pre-register for testing by calling 940-349-2585.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass A Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes as Texas officials tangle in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail.

A state district judge last month issued a ruling that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots. Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

Tarrant County Opens A New Testing Site In Fort Worth

A new COVID-19 testing site's opened in Tarrant County.

Commissioner Roy Brooks said the new site's located in southeast Fort Worth.

"This is an opportunity for people who may have found testing to be inaccessible before now,” he said.

Officials aren't giving out the specific location because people have to undergo screening first. You can do that online at covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote To Rescind Stay-At-Home Order

Dallas County Commissioners have postponed a vote on rescinding major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

It's now set to expire May 15th. Elba Garcia's one of three commissioners who want to keep the order in place.

“We still don’t have enough testing,” she said. “We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it.”

The order's been adjusted to align with the Governor's rules allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

But Commissioner J.J. Koch worries about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

“We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders,” he said. “So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty.”

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order.

Public health officials favor lifting the order only when case counts have declined for two weeks. Daily case counts in Dallas County continue to increase.

Tuesday, May 5

Abbott Says Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen in Texas starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Tuesday.

These establishments must maintain at least 6 ft. between stations and providers can have no more than one customer at a time, he said. Walk-ins can wait inside only if there's enough social distancing.

The governor said face masks were recommended for both the provider and the customer and that they were "the only safe way" to provide service.

Gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen May 18 with safety guidelines in place, Abbott said.

He said the state was still trying to determine a safe way for bars to reopen.

Read the full story from KUT News.

Dallas County Continues To Report Record High Case Numbers, 7 More Deaths

Dallas County health officials are reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the County to 4,623. There have also been seven additional deaths related to the disease reported today, bringing the total number of deaths to 121.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain 6 ft distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,”

The seven additional people who died are being described as:

-A Dallas man in his 40s who died in a local hospital.

-A Richardson woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Dallas man in his 50s who died in hospice care.

-A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Mesquite man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died there.

-An Irving woman in her 60s who was found at home.

-An Irving man in his 70s who was critically ill in a hospital.

Dallas County health officials say about 79% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been critical infrastructure workers from a broad range of sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy and first responders.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, officials report 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. However, diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Officials say about 36% of the 121 deaths reported in the county have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote On Rescinding Parts of Stay-At-Home Order

The Dallas County Commissioners Court has postponed a vote on whether to rescind major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

The original order from March has been amended over time and is set to expire May 15.

Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Teresa Daniel and Elba Garcia have supported keeping the order in place.

"We still don’t have enough testing," Garcia said during Tuesday's meeting. "We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it."

The order has been adjusted to align with rules from Gov. Greg Abbott allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

Commissioner J.J. Koch has concerns about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

"We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders," he said. "So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty."

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order, but public health officials have said the order should be lifted only when there are two weeks of declining case counts.

Tarrant County Reports 6 More Deaths, 62 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a Keller woman in her 80s and a Grapevine woman in her 80s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 and has had 2,686 cases of the disease. Officials say 653 people have recovered.

Denton County Reports 26 New Cases, Opening New Drive-Through Testing Site Friday

Denton County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing countywide total to 832 confirmed cases. There have been 22 deaths in Denton County related to COVID-19.

County health officials are also opening a new free drive-through testing center Friday.

The testing center will be in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. in Lewisville. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Community members must register before coming to the testing site by calling 940-349-2585.

Collin County Reports 24 New Cases

Collin county is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 828.

There have been 22 deaths associated with the disease in the county, and health officials say 549 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have successfully recovered.

Here are some other data points county health officials shared today.

There are 257 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

549 people have successfully recovered; 24 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,505 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,305 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

Tuesday’s 4-1 vote was a symbolic move, though, as voting by mail is being litigated.

Texas officials are tangling in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail. A state district judge issued a ruling last month that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

City of Arlington And Partners Will Distribute 250,000 Free Protective Masks To Businesses And Restaurant Employees

The city of Arlington and its community partners will provide 250,000 free protective masks to employees at Arlington businesses and restaurants on Wednesday, May 6.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Staff will deliver the masks via drive-through at the Texas Rangers Parking Lot R through the R1 entrance off Cowboys Way. A separate entrance/exit for media will be located at the R2 entrance off Stadium Drive.

Community partners for the initiative include Tarrant County, the Texas Rangers, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

Federal Aid On The Way For Amarillo Meat Plant

The mayor of Amarillo said federal help's on the way after a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply.

Ginger Nelson yesterday said she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Panhandle.

State officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA.

Dallas County Sees Record Highs In COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County has seen multiple days of record highs in the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county's total case count has now surpassed 4,300.

Last week, health officials attributed the spike to increased testing of asymptomatic frontline workers, like those who work in grocery stores and big box retailers.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the number of positive cases continues to trend upwards. He's encouraging residents to practice social distancing, limit outings that aren't absolutely necessary and wear face coverings in public. Based on medical models, Jenkins said he's hopeful Dallas County is nearing the peak of the outbreak.

Tarrant County has also reported a high number of new infections in recent days. The county now has more than 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nonessential Dallas Businesses Fined For Opening Early

The Governor over the weekend allowed some businesses across the state to reopen with certain limitations.

But two businesses in Dallas received a thousand dollar fine each for opening too early and violating emergency regulations.

Roxana Rubio with the city told the Dallas Morning News that the Katy Trail Ice House in the Oak Lawn area - and the tanning salon Planet Tan in far North Dallas - had received earlier warnings from code enforcement officers. They failed to close by the time those officers followed up.

Both businesses cited had been designated as nonessential and were not allowed to open until the second phase of the state’s reopening — now planned for May 18th.

