COVID-19 Live Updates: Denton ISD Delays School Reopenings

Monday, June 13

Denton ISD Delays School Reopenings

The Denton school board has pushed the first day of school to Wednesday, August 26.

Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the delay allows staff more time to practice safety protocols.

Recent surveys indicated more than 70% of respondents want in-person instruction with new safety and wellness protocols as recommended by the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Study To Test For The Prevalence Of COVID-19

UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources will recruit 30,000 people, along with 14,000 volunteers found through local businesses for a new study of COVID-19.

UT Southwestern Dr. Amit Singal is the principal investigator for the study. He explained what he's looking for.

“First, how many residents are currently infected with COVID-19 or have antibodies?,” he said. “Second, what is the rate of infection among non-medical, essential occupations in which social distancing is difficult?”

A number of study participants will get tested after a year to review the effectiveness of social distancing guidelines — and to look for antibodies that could illuminate the risks of re-infection.

Learn More:

Sunday, July 12

74 New Cases In Collin County

The 74 additional cases in Collin County bring its accumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,533, as of 3:30 p.m. today. The county's death total stands at 56.

Tarant County Adds 404 New Cases

Tarrant County's additional 404 cases today bring its countywide accumulative total to 18,161. The county's total death count as of today is 272.

Dallas County: 1,174 Additional Cases, 2 New Deaths

Dallas County reports 1,174 new cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing its total case count to 33,800. Dallas County Health and Human Services has also reported two deaths:

A Dallas man in his 60s

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas

That brings Dallas County's death total to 51.

On Saturday, Dallas County finished the week with an average of 1,121 cases per day and 54 total deaths, making the past week the county's deadliest and the one with the highest daily case average.

112 New Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported 112 new cases today, bringing the county's cumulative total — current, recovered and deaths — to 4,049. The death count remains at 40.

