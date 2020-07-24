COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas Schools Delay Start Until Sept. 3

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

More than 373,000 cases and more than 4,600 deaths have been reported. More than 203,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 44,087; Tarrant County: 23,967; Collin County: 5,748; Denton County: 5,723. There have been at least 1,016 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. ***Collin County's case numbers have not been updated for 7/23.

Cases in Dallas County: 44,087; Tarrant County: 23,967; Collin County: 5,748; Denton County: 5,723. There have been at least 1,016 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. ***Collin County's case numbers have not been updated for 7/23. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Friday, July 24

Dallas ISD Delays School Start To Sept 8

The Dallas school board has unanimously voted to begin classes September 8.

They had been scheduled to start August 17, but last night's decision followed the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. It's also in keeping with county health guidelines.

The board also canceled the State Fair school holiday — and then made a holiday of the Nov. 3 election date.

Nov. 3 also approved as the new date for two school board elections originally scheduled for May, but which were postponed.

Thursday, July 23

Dallas County Reports 3rd Day Of Daily Cases Below 1,000

Another 648 cases in the area brings the total to 44,087. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he’s “encouraged” by the lower number of daily cases, though it’s too early to consider it a trend:

“Today is our third day below 1,000 cases. It’s still a little too early to call this a trend but I’m encouraged by the lowering of the number of new cases. We announced the deaths of 12 more residents today including a man in his 30s and several people in their 60’s, some of whom did not have underlying health conditions.”

Twelve deaths being reported today include:

A Dallas man in his 30s.

Five men from Dallas in their 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Rowlett man in his 80s.

Two Dallas women in their 90s.

A Richardson man in his 90s.

179 New Cases In Denton County

There are 179 new cases in the area, raising the total to 5,723. There have also been 93 newly-recovered cases, which bring the countywide recovery total to 3,146.

Tarrant County Report 431 New Cases

An additional 431 cases brings the total to 23,967. There have been 319 deaths and 11,680 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Southwest And American Airlines Post Large Losses

Two North Texas-based airlines posted big 2nd quarter losses today.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines lost more than $2 billion last quarter — an 86% drop in revenue.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also saw revenue plummet 83%, posting a loss of $915 million.

Airline executives say travel demand has softened because of a spike in coronavirus cases, as well as travel restrictions abroad and quarantine orders.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says he expects demand to remain depressed, at least until there's a vaccine or therapeutics available to curb the spread of the virus.

Arlington Continues Mosquito Spraying To Ward Off West Nile Virus

Spraying's expected to continue tonight in parts of Arlington and near Pantego after seven mosquito samples there tested positive for West Nile virus.

The city said it would spray for mosquitoes last night and this evening between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

You can find maps of the targeted areas on the city of Arlington's website.

Tarrant County officials Tuesday reported an elderly man in Fort Worth man died of West Nile virus. The case was the first reported in the county since August.

