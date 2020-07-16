COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Students Won’t Return In Person Until At Least September

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 298,000 cases and more than 3,500 deaths have been reported. More than 155,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 298,000 cases and more than 3,500 deaths have been reported. More than 155,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 37,996; Tarrant County: 20,433; Collin County: 5,079; Denton County: 4,605. There have been at least 873 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 37,996; Tarrant County: 20,433; Collin County: 5,079; Denton County: 4,605. There have been at least 873 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Thursday, July 16

Dallas County Students Won't Return In Person Until At Least September 8

Dallas County announced today that schools won’t be allowed to reopen for in-person classes until Sept. 8. Any instruction before Labor Day will have to be online.

As KERA’s Christopher Connelly reports, school-sponsored events and activities —including sports — can’t resume until kids are back in the classroom.

The rules apply to all public and private K-12 schools in Dallas County, including school-sponsored daycares and summer camps.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Phillip Huang issued the new school rules as the county continues to battle surging cases of COVID-19.

"We’ve seen record numbers of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions in dallas county over the last week or so," Huang said. "Given numbers, it’s really imperative to do what’s best for safety of school children and our school employees."

Under the order, teachers and staff can work on campus to deliver remote instruction before Labor Day as long as they practice social distancing.

Schools and districts will have to send a written safety plan to the county health department two weeks before in-person classes and extra-curricular activities can take place on campus.

Huang said the limit on in-person instruction could be further extended if conditions warrant it.

Houston ISD this week announced that in-person classes there won’t start until mid-October at the earliest with online-only instruction beginning after Labor Day.

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 Cases For 14th Day

There are 1,027 cases in the area, bringing the countywide total to 37,996. With rampant community spread in the area, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there are over 1,000 new daily cases for the 14th consecutive day:

“Today we’re again reporting over 1,000 new cases, for the 14th day in a row, another 16 lives lost to COVID-19, and we also have a near record high number of individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There continues to be rampant community spread in Dallas County.”

Jenkins said despite the uncertain future, everyone should do their part to help the community by wearing masks and social distancing:

“I know this summer looks different than what we all imagined months ago and there’s uncertainty as to what our community and daily life will look like going forward. Please know that we are working hard and following the advice of the medical and public health experts so that we can keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible. But we all must do our part. I ask that you please wear your mask when around others outside your household, and even when wearing your mask, maintain six foot distancing as well.”

Sixteen deaths were reported today. Thirteen of the people hospitalized had underlying conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 30s.

A Mesquite man in his 40s.

A Garland man in his 40s.

An Irving man in his 50s.

Three men from Dallas in their 60s.

An Irving man in his 60s.

Two Dallas men in their 70s.

A Lancaster man in his 70s.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70s.

A Cedar Hill man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

Two Dallas women who lived at long-term care facilities. One in her 80s, and one in her 90s.

138 New Cases In Denton County

An additional 138 cases raises the total to 4,605. There are 74 newly recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 2,544.

Collin County Reports 145 New Cases

Another 145 cases raises the total to 5,079. There have been 64 people who have died and 4,123 who have recovered from the virus.

562 New Cases In Tarrant County

There are 562 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 20,433. A total of 283 deaths have been reported in the area.

Environmental Groups Urge Government To Invest In Clean Energy

Congress is considering a second stimulus package. Environmental groups would like to see the government invest some of that money in clean energy industries. They argue that it’s a great return on investment.

Bob Keefe is the executive director of the nonpartisan group, Environmental Entrepreneurs or E2.

“If congress is serious about restarting this economy, we need to make sure that congress realizes the importance and the potential of clean energy jobs,” he said.

Keefe said because of the state’s size, Texas would benefit the most if the environment is considered when distributing stimulus money.

“In Texas what we estimate is that we can create 96,000 jobs very quickly in the state in clean energy,” hea said. “That would inject something like $26 billion dollars into the economy. Those are jobs that Texans need right now.”

Since the pandemic started, E2 reports that over 600,000 people working in clean energy across America have lost their jobs.

New York’s Gov. Cuomo Sends Healthcare Workers To Assist Testing In Houston

Houston's receiving additional resources to fight COVID-19 from the state of New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said healthcare workers from a state hospital have been sent to Houston to help set up two testing sites. Those began operating this week.

Cuomo said the state's also sent personal protective equipment to Houston. He spoke to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on a conference call Thursday.

“I want to say to you mayor, all New Yorkers stand with you in solidarity,” Cuomo said. “Anything you need, we're here and you can call on us. Unfortunately we learned these lessons in New York the hard way. We had to go through it. Why we have to repeat the mistake across the country, I have no idea.”

​New York was originally the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. The Houston area has since become one of the worst-hit regions in the country.

North Texas Fair And Rodeo In Denton Postponed Until Fall

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton has been postponed until the middle of October.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reports the fair's board has been talking about the fate of the event since the pandemic shut down local businesses and canceled Denton festivals.

The board is preparing to open a socially-distanced event with the rodeo arena limited to 2,000 people — keeping the occupancy at 50% in line with city ordinance.

The board will re-evaluate its decision on September 4.

Return Of Texas Teachers Will Depend On Demand For In-Person Instruction

The return of Texas teachers in the fall will be driven by the demand for in-classroom instruction.

That's according to Madlin Mekelburg of PolitiFact Texas. She told public radio's Texas Standard that parents have the option to choose whether they want their children to return to school for in-person instruction or continue virtual classes from home.

“That means the number of teachers who will need to physically be in classrooms is really gonna vary depending on the needs of students and parents within a specific school district,” Mekelburg said. “Under this guidance that was issued by the Education Agency, school districts are gonna be allowed to have some flexibility here. They're gonna be able to establish kind of phased in returns to in-person classes over a few weeks at the start of the year.”

The Texas Education Agency is also requiring masks to be worn by all people on campus over 10 years old. This requirement will only stay in effect for as long as Governor Greg Abbot's statewide mask mandate stays in place.

Learn More:

Wednesday, July 15

North Texas Prison Has More Cases Than Any Other U.S. Federal Prison

A North Texas facility now has the largest number of COVID-19 cases among federal prisons in the nation, a sign that prisons continue to be hot-spots for the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The federal prison at Seagoville in Dallas County houses about 1,800 people. More than half of them — 949 — have COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Twelve staff members have also tested positive, though four have recovered. Mass testing began there at the end of June.

Seagoville is a low-security facility, meaning most people there have been convicted of white-collar, drug-related, or other non-violent offenses.

Outbreaks are flaring in other federal lockups in Texas, as well.

Nearly 1 in 4 men locked up at the low-security prison in Beaumont have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s the second-most cases in the federal prison system after Seagoville.

In Fort Worth, there are at least 169 active cases among the women incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Carswell, about 12% of the population. Carswell is a medical prison for women with complex health issues, and many have the kinds of chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. A 30-year-old prisoner at Carswell died of coronavirus shortly after giving birth in April.

In May, when hundreds at the medical prison for men in Fort Worth fell ill, 12 died. Currently, the bureau of prisons lists 30 active cases tied to Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.

There are also 21 active coronavirus cases among people at the residential re-entry center run by Volunteers of America Texas in Hutchins, and three at a half-way house run by the organization in Fort Worth.

Across the state, staff or prisoners at 24 federal facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas County Reports 1,055 New Cases

There are 1,055 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 36,969. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this will be one of the “deadliest weeks” of the pandemic to date. He urged Gov. Abbott to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars:

“The eight deaths we experienced today make it clear that by the time this week is over on Saturday, that this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far. I again urge Governor Abbott to enact the reasonable, business-friendly suggestions from the medical community that we sent him three weeks ago and have again urged him to enact since that time. Essentially, that request is to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars where 100% mask wearing is not possible at all times. The longer we wait to enact these modest restrictions, the worse things will become and the more likely it is that more damage to the public health and the economy will occur.”

Eight deaths were reported today, six of the people were hospitalized had underlying health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 50s.

A Mesquite woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Duncanville woman in her 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 90s who lived at a long-term care facility.

Two had no underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in a local hospital.

A Dallas man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a local hospital.

857 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County’s 857 new COVID-19 cases today bring the countywide total to 19,871 confirmed cases.

The county is reporting no new deaths today, 277 residents with the disease have died so far. According to county health data, 9,619 residents have recovered from the disease.

151 New Cases In Denton County

There are 151 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County today. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,467 cases, including 41 deaths.

Denton County Public Health is offering free drive-through testing in Denton on Friday at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, people 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 can get tested. All community members must call 940-349-2585 to pre-register.

Collin County: 134 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

Collin County is reporting 134 new cases today, bringing the total confirmed countywide to 4,934.

Another death was also reported today, 62 residents with COVID-19 have died. According to data from the state, at least 3,951 residents have recovered from the disease.

Record Case Numbers Continued In Texas Tuesday

Texas has set another single-day record for reporting new cases of coronavirus.

The state topped 10,000 for the first time Friday. State health officials yesterday reported 10,745.

Among those — 1,000 new cases in Dallas County — the 12th straight day at or above that number.

The County yesterday also reported 20 new coronavirus deaths in Dallas, Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Grand Prairie.

Tarrant County reported 531 new cases yesterday.

Collin County had 115 new cases. Also, three additional deaths were reported.

Denton County had 154-new cases and one additional death — a man in his 80s from Denton.

Read More: A Timeline Of COVID-19's Spread In North Texas

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.