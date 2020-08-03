COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports Lowest Number Of Daily Cases Since June

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 448,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 448,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 51,490; Tarrant County: 29,054; Collin County: 6,403; Denton County: 6,938. There have been at least 1,197 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 51,490; Tarrant County: 29,054; Collin County: 6,403; Denton County: 6,938. There have been at least 1,197 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Monday, Aug. 3

Dallas County Reports Lowest Number Of Daily Cases Since June

Another 382 cases brings the total to 51,490. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said today marks the lowest daily number of cases since June 16. He said the declining case count is a sign that masking and social distancing efforts are working:

“Today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen since June 16 and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working. We need to continue our community resolve to get the coronavirus under control so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later.”

Three deaths were reported today:

A Mesquite woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was the resident of a long-term care facility.

An Irving man in his 80s.

Dallas Contemporary To Stay Closed This Year

The Dallas Contemporary will remain closed to the public for the rest of the year — but will boost its presence online. It becomes the first sizable Dallas arts organization to officially write off the next six months because of COVID-19. It’s possibly the first fine art museum in the country to announce such a plan.

Read the full story from Jerome Weeks at Art&Seek.

Texas State Teachers Assoc. Pushes Back On TEA Reopening Guidelines

The top teachers group in Texas has taken issue with the state guidelines created for starting the school year amid the pandemic.

The Texas State Teachers Association says the guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders doubled down on Friday would unfairly punish public school districts that choose to stick with online instruction exclusively for safety's sake.

The guidelines limit districts to four weeks of exclusively online instruction unless they get a waiver from the Texas Education Agency. Health officials are relegated to an advisory role.

State Upgrades System That Processes COVID-19 Lab Reports

Texas did not issue the latest daily counts of COVID-19 cases and fatalities yesterday.

Health officials were working to upgrade the electronic system used to process lab reports.

The state health services department will release the Sunday counts today after the scheduled upgrade is completed.

Saturday's report included more than 9,500 new cases and another 268 deaths linked to virus.

Sunday, August 2

Dallas County Reports 518 New Cases

There are 518 new cases in the area, raising the total to 51,108. There have been 688 deaths in the county. Of the total deaths reported so far, roughly 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Another seven deaths were reported today:

A Dallas man in his 30s.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Garland woman in her 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Duncanville man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

44 New Cases In Denton County

Another 44 cases in the area raises the total to 6,938. There have been 65 newly-recovered cases in the area, bringing the total to 3,810.

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said case numbers may be lower due to weekend delays.

Collin County Reports 3 New Cases

There are three new cases, bringing the total to 6,403. There have been 83 deaths and 153 hospitalizations in the county.

183 New Cases In Tarrant County

An additional 183 cases raises the total to 29,054. There have been 391 deaths and 16,033 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

