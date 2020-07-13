COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 1,114 New Cases

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

Monday, June 13

Dallas County Reports 1,114 New Cases

There are 1,114 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 34,914. As the virus continues to spread in North Texas, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said daily case numbers continue to be over 1,000. He urged residents to stay vigilant as they go outside by social distancing and wearing masks:

“We continue to see over 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases each day and we know there is still rampant community spread of this virus. It has been just over four months since we reported our first case in Dallas County and I know everyone is ready to find some sense of normalcy, even if that means our ‘new normal.’ However, you are much more likely now to come into contact with someone who has the virus than you were a few months ago during the Safer at Home orders. Whenever you leave your house, please take your mask, and wear it whenever you go in a store or business and whenever you are within six feet of someone outside your home.”

Six deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She passed away in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

322 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 322 cases brings the countywide total to 18,483. There have been 272 deaths and 8,735 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Denton County Reports 113 New Cases

An additional 113 cases raises the total to 4,162. There have been 128 newly recovered patients, bringing the countywide recovery total to 1,730.

152 New Cases In Collin County

There are 152 additional cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,685. In the area, 58 people have died from the virus.

Denton ISD Delays School Reopenings

The Denton school board has pushed the first day of school to Wednesday, August 26.

Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the delay allows staff more time to practice safety protocols.

Recent surveys indicated more than 70% of respondents want in-person instruction with new safety and wellness protocols as recommended by the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Study To Test For The Prevalence Of COVID-19

UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources will recruit 30,000 people, along with 14,000 volunteers found through local businesses for a new study of COVID-19.

UT Southwestern Dr. Amit Singal is the principal investigator for the study. He explained what he's looking for.

“First, how many residents are currently infected with COVID-19 or have antibodies?,” he said. “Second, what is the rate of infection among non-medical, essential occupations in which social distancing is difficult?”

A number of study participants will get tested after a year to review the effectiveness of social distancing guidelines — and to look for antibodies that could illuminate the risks of re-infection.

Sunday, July 12

74 New Cases In Collin County

The 74 additional cases in Collin County bring its accumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,533, as of 3:30 p.m. today. The county's death total stands at 56.

Tarant County Adds 404 New Cases

Tarrant County's additional 404 cases today bring its countywide accumulative total to 18,161. The county's total death count as of today is 272.

Dallas County: 1,174 Additional Cases, 2 New Deaths

Dallas County reports 1,174 new cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing its total case count to 33,800. Dallas County Health and Human Services has also reported two deaths:

A Dallas man in his 60s

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas

That brings Dallas County's death total to 51.

On Saturday, Dallas County finished the week with an average of 1,121 cases per day and 54 total deaths, making the past week the county's deadliest and the one with the highest daily case average.

112 New Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported 112 new cases today, bringing the county's cumulative total — current, recovered and deaths — to 4,049. The death count remains at 40.

