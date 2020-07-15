COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 1,055 New Cases

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 280,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths have been reported. More than 142,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 280,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths have been reported. More than 142,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 36,969; Tarrant County: 19,014; Collin County: 4,800; Denton County: 4,316. There have been at least 851 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 36,969; Tarrant County: 19,014; Collin County: 4,800; Denton County: 4,316. There have been at least 851 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Wednesday, July 15

Dallas County Reports 1,055 New Cases

There are 1,055 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 36,969. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this will be one of the “deadliest weeks” of the pandemic to date. He urged Gov. Abbott to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars:

“The eight deaths we experienced today make it clear that by the time this week is over on Saturday, that this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far. I again urge Governor Abbott to enact the reasonable, business-friendly suggestions from the medical community that we sent him three weeks ago and have again urged him to enact since that time. Essentially, that request is to close in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars where 100% mask wearing is not possible at all times. The longer we wait to enact these modest restrictions, the worse things will become and the more likely it is that more damage to the public health and the economy will occur.”

Eight deaths were reported today:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Record Case Numbers Continued In Texas Tuesday

Texas has set another single-day record for reporting new cases of coronavirus.

The state topped 10-thousand for the first time Friday. State health officials yesterday reported 10,745.

Among those — 1,000 new cases in Dallas County — the 12th straight day at or above that number.

The County yesterday also reported 20 new coronavirus deaths in Dallas, Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Grand Prairie.

Tarrant County reported 531 new cases yesterday.

Collin County had 115 new cases. Also, three additional deaths were reported.

Denton County had 154-new cases and one additional death — a man in his 80s from Denton.

Learn More:

Tuesday, July 14

Dallas County Reports 1,000 New Cases, Record-Tying 20 Deaths

An additional 1,000 cases raises the countywide total to 35,914.

“We unfortunately are reporting the deaths of 20 more of our county residents today, and with another day of 1,000 cases, we continue to see significant spread in Dallas County," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "Our hospitals and health care heroes are feeling the strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high. Please continue to wear a mask when around others outside your home and maintain six foot distancing.”

Twenty deaths were reported today.

Three of them had no underlying high-risk health conditions, and had been critically ill in a hospital:

A Duncanville man in his 50s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

Seventeen had underlying high-risk health conditions, and had been hospitalized:

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Dallas man in his 50s.

Two Dallas men in their 60s.

A Cedar Hill woman in her 70s.

Three Dallas woman in their 70s.

Two Dallas men in their 70s.

A Duncanville man in his 70s.

Two Dallas men in their 80s.

And two women and a man from Dallas who were in their 80s and 90s, living in long-term care facilities.

531 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant's 531 new cases brough the countywide total to 19,014. There have been 272 people who have died and 9,031 who have recovered from the virus.

Denton Man With COVID-19 Dies; County Reports 154 New Cases

A Denton man over 80 with COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in Denton County to 41.

County health officials also reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 today. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,316 confirmed cases.

Collin County Reports 115 New Cases

Another 115 cases brings the countywide total to 4,800. There have been 61 people who have died from the virus.

Texas A&M System Will Have Free Testing

Free COVID-19 testing will now be available for students, faculty and staff at all 11 Texas A&M System universities.

Campuses will receive roughly 15,000 test kits a month, which will be administered at central testing locations on each campus. Testing may start as early as the end of this week, according to a press release.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”

California-based Curative Inc., a national testing company, has an agreement with Chancellor Sharp for testing. The company will ensure testing results will be available within 30 hours from when a sample arrives at the lab.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or suspect they were exposed to someone who had the virus.

Online registration will be available at each campus and those who want to be tested must sign up online. The mouth swabbing will be self-administered, but monitored by a trained professional.

Testing will not be available for the general public.

Texas GOP Will Hold Virtual Convention

The Texas Republican Party has decided to hold a virtual convention after all.

That decision last night followed the Texas Supreme Court's earlier refusal to force Houston to allow an in-person event.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner last week directed city lawyers to terminate the contract with the Texas GOP because he believed an in-person convention could not be held safely.

The convention — scheduled to begin Thursday — typically draws thousands of attendees.

Fort Worth-Based American Airlines Warns Unions Of Layoffs And Furloughs

American Airlines is warning unions layoff and furlough notices will be sent to workers soon.

The Dallas Morning News reports the Fort Worth-based carrier's overstaffed by as many as 20,000 workers. The airline has already begun laying off 5,000 corporate administrative and support staff employees.

American's passenger traffic is expected to drop 30% in the fall because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Southwest Airlines says the Dallas-based company needs to triple the number of passengers it has by the end of the year or face the possibility of laying off or furloughing workers.

