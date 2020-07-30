COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas City Workers To Remain Furloughed For 2 More Months

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 410,000 cases and more than 5,900 deaths have been reported. More than 244,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 410,000 cases and more than 5,900 deaths have been reported. More than 244,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 48,732; Tarrant County: 27,151; Collin County: 6,177; Denton County: 6,493. There have been at least 1,147 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 48,732; Tarrant County: 27,151; Collin County: 6,177; Denton County: 6,493. There have been at least 1,147 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Thursday, July 30

YMCA Of Metropolitan Dallas Announces New In-Person Program

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ new face-to-face program will help support students who are remote learning for school.

The academy will be run by a certified teacher and start on August 17 in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Coppell and other locations.

Jodi Newman, School Age Services executive director of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, said the academy will help support students and parents as they navigate school during the pandemic.

“We recognize there are many parents who must go to work in-person or cannot teach their children at home during the day,” Newman said. “The YMCA’s Learning Academy will be an all-day (7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.) option (Kindergarten to 5th Grade) to help guide students through curriculum, but also will address their physical needs and mental health as we continue to navigate through these challenging times in a fun, safe, controlled environment.”

Dallas Employees To Remain Furloughed For Another Two Months

Hundreds of Dallas city employees furloughed since May face another two months without a paycheck.

The Dallas Morning News reports the city this week told 415 employees across several city departments will remain out of work until September 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the city budget has forced continued closures of libraries, recreation centers and other services.

Catherine Cuellar with the city said the furloughs will not disrupt essential services.

The city manager’s office furloughed 472 workers in May amid a $25 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year.

Some employees have since returned to their normal work. Others have been shuffled around to other city departments.

Texas Colleges Take Extra Precautions For Start Of School Year In Fall

Two Texas colleges are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus when classes resume in the fall.

Officials at UT Austin want students to quarantine for two weeks before coming back - or at least before their first on-campus activity.

Baylor University this week said students have to test negative for COVID-19 before they're allowed on campus.

Baylor will send home testing kits to students' homes beginning next week, but the CDC said there's “limited usefulness” to a blanket round of testing.

Wednesday, July 29

Dallas County Reports Record High Of 36 Deaths

There are 704 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 48,732. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said today’s record of 36 deaths is “a somber reminder of the seriousness of the outbreak.” He said everyone needs to continue precautionary measures:

“Today’s 36 deaths is a new single day reporting record and is a somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak. We must continue the spirit of sacrifice for the community good that has led people to forgo unnecessary trips, stay home as much as possible, maintain six foot distancing, and always wear a mask around people outside their homes. This along with good hygiene principles will lead to a continued decline in cases. If only a few people loosen their resolve for personal and community safety, we can find ourselves in a quickly worsening position.”

There have been a record number of 36 deaths:

A Dallas man in his 40s.

Three Dallas men in their 50s.

A Carrollton man in his 50s.

A Duncanville man in his 50s.

A Seagoville man in his 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 50s.

Two Dallas men in their 60s.

Two Cedar Hill women in their 60s.

Two Dallas women in their 60s.

A Garland man in his 60s.

Three Dallas men in their 70s.

Four Dallas women in their 70s.

A Lancaster man in his 70s.

Six Dallas men in their 80s.

An Irving woman in her 80s.

A Seagoville woman in her 80s.

Three Dallas men in their 90s.

A Mesquite woman in her 90s.

836 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 836 cases in the area raises the total to 27,151. There have been 355 deaths and 13,613 people who have recovered from the virus.

162 New Cases, 2 Deaths In Denton County

An additional 162 cases in the area brings the total to 6,493. There have been two deaths reported today, increasing the total to 53.

Collin County Reports 77 New Cases

There are 77 additional cases in the county, raising the total to 6,177. There have been 81 deaths and 4,701 people who have recovered.

Denton County Jail Under Investigation For Living Conditions

Some private attorneys are investigating questionable living conditions at the Denton County Jail.

The Denton Record Chronicle reports lawyers from the Scott H. Palmer firm launched their probe after photos posted to social media last week - photos showing women living in a quarantine pod with mold, clogged toilets and trash piled up.

The images also show inmates using thin, paper masks rather than the cloth variety local volunteers donated to the jail.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree denies the allegations against the jail.

So far, 44 inmates and 16 employees at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Suspends Liquor Licenses For State Bars

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended liquor licenses for 18 bars after owners across the state opened in defiance of the Governor's shutdown order.

The Dallas Morning News reports Chris Polone led the protest.

The owner of Rail Club Live in Fort Worth said he opened the bar and music venue Saturday to highlight what he called a "double standard" - that certain businesses can remain open in Texas while others can't. The Beverage Commission's investigating the event.

The agency previously suspended Polone's liquor license for 30 days when he opened the bar July 4.

But Polone said he plans to organize more unauthorized reopenings in the future.

What Happens When A Hurricane Hits A Coronavirus Hot Spot? South Texas Cities Found Out The Hard Way.

Before Hurricane Hanna dumped at least 15 inches of rain on the South Texas city of Mission, the City Council there approved taking out a $5 million bank loan to ensure the city’s stockpile of equipment to protect against the new coronavirus was sufficient.

Having enough face masks, sanitizers, gloves and other personal protective equipment is key to preparing for storms during the coronavirus pandemic, Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña said. But governments are struggling for revenues to stock enough equipment during the economic recession caused by the pandemic, and O’Caña said the city was also forced to dip into its cash reserves.

“I have to use my reserves, and I actually have to borrow money from the bank in the form of a short-term loan,” O’Caña told the Texas Tribune. “But I got to do what I got to do for the city of Mission to survive.”

Read the full story by The Texas Tribune.

