COVID-19 In DFW July 19-24: 5-Year-Old Boy Is Dallas County's First Pre-Teen Death

This week marked the first pre-teen death in Dallas county with that of a 5-year-old boy. County Judge Clay Jenkins said the boy's death is part of a “sharp uptick in children getting COVID.”

Friday, July 24

Dallas County Reports First Pre-Teen Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy

There are 659 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 44,746. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is seeing a trend of declining case numbers due to masking orders. Still, he said residents must continue to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks:

“I believe we are beginning to see a positive trend due to the masking order that Dallas County implemented a month ago that was later followed by Governor Abbott and made statewide. The fact that our numbers are down though does not mean that we can afford to relax what we’ve been doing. One hundred percent mask wearing around other people outside your home is critical to our success going forward.”

Jenkins also said today marks the first pre-teen death in the county of a 5-year-old boy. He said it’s part of a “sharp uptick in children getting COVID”:

“Sadly today we announced the death of a five year old child from COVID-19. This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting COVID. We currently have over 1,450 children under age 18 who’ve tested positive since July 1. Parents, it’s imperative that children, like everyone else, follow the guidelines to stay safe.”

Nine additional deaths have been reported today including:

A 5-year-old Dallas boy.

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s.

An Irving man in his 50s

A Dallas man in his 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

595 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 595 cases in the area brings the total to 24,562. There have been 329 deaths in the area due to the virus.

Denton County Jail Reports 45 New Cases

There are another 45 cases in Denton County Jail, which includes 29 inmates and 16 staff. The additional cases bring the total in the jail to 60.

The county also reported the death of a Denton man in his 80s, raising the total deaths to 47. Another 192 cases brings the county total to 5,915.

Collin County Reports 112 New Cases, 1 Death

There are 112 new cases, raising the total to 5,682. The death of an 86-year-old McKinney man was also reported today, bringing the total deaths to 73.

The county reported a decrease in case numbers Thursday after removing duplicate and out-of-county cases.

Thursday, July 23

Dallas County Reports 3rd Day Of Daily Cases Below 1,000

Another 648 cases in the area brings the total to 44,087. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he’s “encouraged” by the lower number of daily cases, though it’s too early to consider it a trend:

“Today is our third day below 1,000 cases. It’s still a little too early to call this a trend but I’m encouraged by the lowering of the number of new cases. We announced the deaths of 12 more residents today including a man in his 30s and several people in their 60’s, some of whom did not have underlying health conditions.”

Twelve deaths being reported today include:

A Dallas man in his 30s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Rowlett man in his 80s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

A Richardson man in his 90s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

179 New Cases In Denton County

There are 179 new cases in the area, raising the total to 5,723. There have also been 93 newly-recovered cases, which bring the countywide recovery total to 3,146.

Tarrant County Report 431 New Cases

An additional 431 cases brings the total to 23,967. There have been 319 deaths and 11,680 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Southwest And American Airlines Post Large Losses

Two North Texas-based airlines posted big 2nd quarter losses today.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines lost more than $2 billion last quarter — an 86% drop in revenue.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also saw revenue plummet 83%, posting a loss of $915 million.

Airline executives say travel demand has softened because of a spike in coronavirus cases, as well as travel restrictions abroad and quarantine orders.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says he expects demand to remain depressed, at least until there's a vaccine or therapeutics available to curb the spread of the virus.

Arlington Continues Mosquito Spraying To Ward Off West Nile Virus

Spraying's expected to continue tonight in parts of Arlington and near Pantego after seven mosquito samples there tested positive for West Nile virus.

The city said it would spray for mosquitoes last night and this evening between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

You can find maps of the targeted areas on the city of Arlington's website.

Tarrant County officials Tuesday reported an elderly man in Fort Worth man died of West Nile virus. The case was the first reported in the county since August.

Wednesday, July 22

Dallas County Reports A Record Number Of Deaths, But Fewer Daily Cases

There are 413 new cases, bringing the total to 43,439. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there are a record number of deaths reported today, although there are fewer daily cases than in previous days. He said mask-wearing has helped limit the spread of the virus:

“Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported. It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask. The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread.”

Thirty deaths have been reported today:

An Irving woman in her 40s.

Three men from Dallas in their 50s.

A Richardson woman in her 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 50s.

Eight men from Dallas in their 60s.

An Irving man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Mesquite man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Three men from Dallas in their 70s.

A Garland man in his 70s.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70s.

A Mesquite man in his 70s.

An Irving man in his 70s.

A Mesquite woman in her 70s.

A Carrollton woman in her 80s.

A Dallas man in his 80s.

An Irving man in his 90s.

Two women from Dallas in their 90s.

871 New Cases In Tarrant County

Another 871 cases in the area raises the total to 23,536. There have been 310 deaths in the county due to the virus.

Collin County Reports 135 New Cases

There are 135 new cases in the area, raising the total to 5,748. There are 72 deaths and 4,657 people who have recovered from the virus.

Six deaths were reported today:

A 79-year-old Richardson woman died.

A 93-year-old Frisco man died.

A 48-year-old man died.

An 82-year-old woman died at Mustang Creek Estates, an assisted living facility in Allen.

A 49-year-old Allen man died.

91-year-old Allen woman died.

Denton County Reports 228 New Cases, 1 Death

There are 228 additional cases, bringing the total to 5,544. There have also been a total of 46 deaths due to the virus, including a Denton man in his 70s today.

3 Texas Prisons House Nearly Half Of The Country's Federal Prisoners With COVID

Nearly half of the country's federal prisoners who have the coronavirus are housed in three prisons in Texas. More than 4,000 federal prisoners currently have the disease.

At the federal prison in Seagoville, near Dallas, more than two-thirds of the prisoners now have the coronavirus, and one prisoner has died.

At the Carswell prison in Fort Worth – the medical prison for women with serious health issues – well over a third of the prisoners have recently tested positive. Three have died.

And at a low-security prison in Beaumont, 1/4 of inmates are infected. No deaths have been reported.

Experts says prison and jail conditions exacerbate the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. In Texas state prisons, more than 94 people have died of the coronavirus, 15 of them at the Pack Unit in Navasota. At the Duncan Unit, which houses 400 geriatric prisoners in Diboll, have died.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice data shows about 2,900 active COVID cases among state prisoners and more than 1,200 among corrections officers. Nearly 10,000 prisoners and 1,600 staff have recovered.

City Of Dallas Awards Over $600,000 To Small Businesses

The city announced that its Small Business Continuity Fund program has approved 46 grants and six loans since its start in May. The award total for grants is $387,500 and the total for loans is $221,000.

The program is a partnership between the city’s Office of Economic Development, Dallas Development Fund and National Development Council.

“The City of Dallas is continuing to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, Chief of Economic Development & Neighborhood Services. “We hope that these loans will sustain small businesses that help make Dallas a vibrant city full of economic growth and opportunity.”

The program was created to support microenterprise businesses with five or fewer employees and small businesses with 50 or less employees. More than 1,000 businesses have qualified for the grant program and almost 400 businesses have qualified for the loan program. Businesses could apply for a $10,000 maximum grant or a $50,000 maximum loan.

You can track data from the SBCF awards on the Office of Economic Development’s website.

West Nile Death In Tarrant County

Amid its ongoing spread of coronavirus, Tarrant County has reported its first death from West Nile virus this year.

Health officials described the victim was a "senior adult" with underlying health conditions.

The person was also the county’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The Tarrant County health department said the mosquito-borne disease can affect anyone, but people 50 and older tend to be at higher risk for developing a severe infection.

People can protect themselves from the virus by trying to avoid mosquito bites: Wearing insect repellent with DEET when outdoors, dress in long sleeves and pants and eliminate standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

Texas Mayors Join Colleagues Nationwide In Asking For Federal Funding For Cities

Nearly 100 Texas mayors are asking Congress for additional funding.

Eric Johnson of Dallas, Betsy Price of Fort Worth and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams all signed a letter to the Texas Congressional delegation requesting more federal aid.

Without the extra money, the mayors say they'll have to begin cutting workforce and reducing services.

The $150 billion CARES Act program was passed to help states and local governments cover the costs of coronavirus. But cities with less than 500-thousand residents weren't eligible for federal money. They instead have to request money from the Governor.

Arlington, with roughly 400,000 residents, has already implemented hiring freezes, staff furloughs and has reduced spending across departments.

The city's expected to suffer a $20 million deficit between March and September if it doesn't receive additional funding.

North Texas Grantmaker Revamps Funding Efforts

The Arts Community Alliance, or TACA, has launched a new grantmaking initiative to help Dallas arts groups struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Terry D. Loftis said in a statement the new TACA Resiliency Initiative will allow the organization to make more grants and loosen restrictions for applicants.

Tuesday, July 21

Dallas County Reports 734 New Cases

Another 734 new cases brings the total to 43,026. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said for the first time in 18 days, the county has less than 1,000 daily cases. He warned that while not a trend, it’s an “encouraging data point”:

“I’m pleased to report that after a plateau in hospitalizations and new cases for the last six days, we are below 1,000 for the first time in 18 days with 734 cases today. One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point. Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Your role is to make smart decisions.”

Eleven deaths have been reported today, including six people who had underlying high-risk health conditions:

An Irving man in his 30s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Farmers Branch man in his 60s.

An Irving man in his 50s.

A Mesquite woman in her 70s.

A Mesquite man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas woman in her 80s.

A Farmer’s Branch man in his 80s.

A Dallas woman in her 90s.

A Balch Springs man in his 90s.

158 New Cases, 1 Death In Collin County

There are 158 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 5,614. A 62-year-old Allen man with an underlying health condition died Monday at a McKinney hospital.

There have been 66 deaths in the county due to the virus.

Denton County Reports 218 New Cases

An additional 218 cases raises the total to 5,316. There are 89 newly-recovered cases, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,936.

A free drive-thru testing center will be available at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway on July 24. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members who are eligible for testing must have had symptoms in the past seven days, come into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus, be essential employees or individuals 60 years and older. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

663 New Cases In Tarrant County

There are 663 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 22,665. There have been 304 deaths and 10,894 patients who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Tarrant County Schools Will Be Online-Only Through September 28

Public health officials in the county announced on Tuesday that local public schools and non-religious private schools will be providing virtual-only classes for the first six weeks of the school year. Classes will be online through at least Sept. 28 due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth, Arlington and other local districts are included in the announcement. Religious private schools are not impacted by the order.

Here's the announcement from Tarrant County health officials:

- School-sponsored events like sports, band, choir may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing

- Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings pic.twitter.com/5U94QVBkde — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) July 21, 2020

The delay is an effort to keep students home for several weeks after the Labor Day holiday, when there could potentially be a spike in cases.

“We believe the best place for a child to learn is in the classroom with a high-quality teacher,” Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said. “We also know our current public health crisis is making that a challenge. We will bring students back to class once it is safe to do so. Until then, our online instruction for the 2020-21 fall semester will be robust, organized, and a consistent experience for all students.”

Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County’s public health authority, said this is a point in time she’s never seen before.

“We all feel we have to do something. If we don’t make some effort to delay the openings, we might jeopardize our capacity to care for people,” she said.

The order goes into effect immediately and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. It states schools shouldn’t open for in-person learning except for the following:

▪ Teachers and staff may conduct their online classes from school if they use face coverings and social distance;

▪ School-sponsored events such as sports, band, choir and more may take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing, face coverings and other safety protocols

▪ Special education may occur when necessary at schools with social distancing and face coverings

▪ Students who don’t have access to a computer or Internet access may learn at school.

UIL Delays Start Of 6A And 5A Football And Volleyball For 5 Weeks

The UIL is delaying the start of the high school fall sports season for Class 6A and 5A football and volleyball teams.

Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43 Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020

Practices for the two sports will start five weeks later on Sept. 7. Volleyball games can begin Sept. 14, and football can begin on Sept. 24. Both starts will still play a full season.

Class 4A and below will still start on-time.

Texas May Face A $4.6 Billion Deficit

The state comptroller predicts Texas will end the fiscal year $4.6 billion deficit.

Glen Hegar Monday said he anticipates a near 10% drop in state tax revenues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic — and that's assuming public health restrictions are lifted by the end of the year.

"Until consumers and businesses are confident the virus is controlled, we are highly unlikely to see economic output, employment and revenues return to pre-pandemic levels," Hegar said.

Hegar plans to release updated tax revenue projections before state lawmakers begin a new session in January.

Cedar Hill ISD Delays Start Date

Citing student and staff health and safety as the major concern, the Cedar Hill school board's voted to delay the start of classes until September 8.

A statement from the district said the delayed opening will allow time to train staff on the district's flex learning platform and sanitizing procedures.

Neighboring districts DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster have approved similar school start time.

Denton's Day Of The Dead Festival Canceled

Denton’s annual Day of the Dead Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Since 2011, the festival has welcomed thousands to downtown to have fun with Denton's version of the Mexican tradition.

Festival founder David Anzaldúa Pierce said he'll miss the yearly activities, especially his musical Cirque du Horror.

"It's a big drag, for sure that's an understatement, but it's just something that's so very special and so unique and weird and very specific to this area. To Denton."

The festival, originally scheduled for October 24, instead will take place until 2021.

GameStop Joins Retailers Requiring Masks

More and more retail stores are requiring masks to be worn by all customers.

The Dallas Morning News reports Grapevine-based GameStop will begin requiring shoppers must wear a face covering to enter the store on Monday.

Home Depot made the same policy change, joining other major retailers like Walmart, Kohl's and CVS.

Target will begin requiring masks on August 1. The company says they plan to hand out disposable masks to customers who don't bring their own.

Monday, July 20

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 Cases For 18th Day

There are 1,026 new cases in the area, bringing the total to 42,292. One additional death was reported today of a man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill at a local hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the 526 total deaths reported to date, roughly a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to avoid certain businesses after 18 consecutive days of daily case numbers over 1,000:

“Today marks our 18th day in a row reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, we only had one death today although each life is precious. The most important thing for you to do right now is to stay home whenever possible and wear your mask when around people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Specific things to avoid are in-restaurant dining, gyms and indoor workout facilities, and anywhere where everyone cannot wear their mask 100 percent of the time.”

82 New Cases In Collin County

Another 82 new cases in the area brings the total case count to 5,456. An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions died July 16 at a local hospital, raising the total deaths to 65.

Tarrant County Reports 385 New Cases

There are 385 additional cases in the area, raising the total to 22,002. There have been 299 deaths and 10,644 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

Denton County Reports 3 Deaths, 130 New Cases

An additional 130 cases in the area brings the total to 5,098. Three deaths have also been reported today:

A Lewisville man over 80.

A Frisco man in his 40s.

A Lewisville man over 80.

Federal Government To Resume Hearings For Asylum Seekers

The federal government has announced plans to resume hearing cases for asylum seekers currently in the Migrant Protection Protocols — better known as the "remain in Mexico" program.

The Texas Tribune reports these immigration hearings were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

For Texas judges to begin hearing cases again, the state has to reach a stage three designation as established by the Governor's reopening plan.

Before cases can be heard again, the Department of Homeland Security requires the state department and Centers for Disease Control to lower their global health advisories to Level 2.

It also requires Mexican states along the border to achieve "yellow" status, allowing businesses to reopen.

At Fort Worth Federal Prison, A 2nd Woman Dies

A second woman has died from COVID-19 at the federal prison in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 69-year-old Sandra Kincaid tested positive earlier this month. She died Wednesday, a day after being put on a ventilator.

Kincaid was serving a 40-year sentence at Federal Medical Center for conspiracy to sell drugs and money laundering.

Like most inmates at FMC, she had underlying health conditions.

As of yesterday, 200 women have tested positive for the virus — an increase from three cases just three weeks ago.

The End Of $600 Unemployment Benefits Will Hit Millions Of Households And The Economy

Tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are now in danger of having their incomes slashed for a second time. The supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 per week that Congress approved four months ago are set to expire in less than two weeks — threatening to hurt strapped households and the U.S. economy, as billions of dollars' worth in spending suddenly comes to a halt.

As Congress comes back into session this week, lawmakers will debate whether to extend the supplemental benefits, which have been a lifeline for more than 30 million people across the United States.

While ordinary unemployment benefits usually cover just a fraction of a worker's lost wages, the additional $600 per week from the federal government was designed to fully replace the average worker's missing paycheck.

— NPR

Sunday, July 19

Dallas County Reports 1,044 Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,044 positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 41,266.

Two additional deaths are also reported. They are:

A Irving man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Tarrant County Reports 422 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 422 new positive cases. This brings the countywide total to 21,617.

Denton County Reports 81 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting 81 new positive cases. This brings the county total to 4,968.

Collin County Reports 83 New Cases

Collin County is reporting 83 new cases. This brings the county total to 5,374.

