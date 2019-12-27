 College Football's Bowl Season Takes On A Texas Flavor | KERA News

College Football's Bowl Season Takes On A Texas Flavor

  • life-sized tire sculptures of mascots
    Cotton Bowl sponsor Goodyear unveiled life-sized tire sculptures of Penn State's mascot, the Nittany Lion, and the Memphis Tiger on Thursday.
    Matt Strasen / Associated Press

There will be six bowl games in Texas in the next nine days. None of the games will involve national title contenders. But in Arlington tomorrow, the Cotton Bowl between Penn State and Memphis will serve as the opening act for two playoff games later in the day.

Things kick off Friday in Houston, as Texas A&M and Oklahoma State face off in the Texas Bowl. It’s the first time the two teams have met since Texas A&M left for the Southeastern Conference in 2012. 

This is the 14th consecutive bowl game for the 25th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4). The unranked Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) have lost their last two games.

Cotton Bowl competitor Memphis is the ACC champion and is ranked No. 17 with a 12-1 record. Their only loss this season was to Temple. Penn State, which finished second in the Big Ten, is ranked higher than their opponent at No. 10, and has only sustained two losses this season. 

Monday, Western Kentucky (8-4) and Western Michigan (7-5) will battle it out in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. ESPN reports this will be the 6th meeting between the schools, but their first since 1947.

On New Year’s Eve, Arizona State (7-5) and Florida State (6-6) will play in El Paso’s Sun Bowl. It’s Arizona State’s 3rd consecutive bowl game appearance.

The Alamo Bowl in San Antonio is also on New Year’s Eve. No. 11 Utah (11-2), Pac-12 South champions, will play against unranked Texas (7-4).

Bowl games in Texas wrap up next Saturday when rivals Southern Mississippi (7-5) and Tulane (6-6) head to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, these two teams have a tradition of battling it out, but haven’t faced each other since 2010.

The NCAA has a full list of bowl games being played over the next several days.

Shane Buechele threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and No. 16 SMU held off Houston 34-31 Thursday night.