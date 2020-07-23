 Census Response In Dallas Lagging Behind Other North Texas Cities | KERA News

Census Response In Dallas Lagging Behind Other North Texas Cities

By 1 hour ago
  • In this June 25, 2020, file photo, two young children hold signs through the car window that make reference to the 2020 U.S. Census as they wait in the car with their family at an outreach event in Dallas.
    In this June 25, 2020, file photo, two young children hold signs through the car window that make reference to the 2020 U.S. Census as they wait in the car with their family at an outreach event in Dallas.
    Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

Dallas’ response rate to the census is falling short of the rate nationally and statewide. Census officials in the region are challenging Dallas residents to spread the word that being counted matters.

Fort Worth currently has a better census response rate than Dallas. Data shows 53.8% of Dallas households have filled out census forms compared to 58.9% of households in Fort Worth.

Dallas isn’t only falling behind its neighbor to the west. Its response rate is below other North Texas cities as well, including Irving (54.7%), Arlington (61.9%), Grand Prairie (60.5%) and Garland (63.6%).

One reason state and local officials want the count to be as accurate as possible is it helps determine the amount of federal funding sent to states.

Dennis Johnson is deputy regional director for the census. He said he understands there’s a lot on people’s minds these days, like COVID-19, but neglecting your census form can have long-term effects.

“I think just getting the word out to folks through any avenue we have, letting people know that what we do right now is not just impacting us during this pandemic, but it’s gonna affect them over the next 10 years,” Johnson said.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), highway planning and construction, plus grants to local education agencies are all influenced by census numbers.

This week, the Census Bureau is sending reminder postcards to households. In August, census workers will visit homes that haven’t yet responded.

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Census
U.S. Census
U.S. Census Bureau

Related Content

10 Census Facts That Bust Common Myths About The 2020 U.S. Head Count

By Mar 5, 2020

Updated on March 6 at 10:10 a.m. ET

Making sense of the census can be difficult.

In the U.S., the national head count comes around once every 10 years. That's enough time for memories to fade and for newcomers to settle into life here without ever encountering the constitutional mandate, which determines how political representation and federal tax dollars are distributed.

Counting In Texas For The U.S. Census Has Begun. Here's What You Need To Know.

By Elvia Limon/The Texas Tribune Mar 13, 2020
Andrew Whalley / The Texas Tribune

Census season is upon us.

Starting Thursday, most Texas households will begin receiving their invitations to respond to the 2020 census, the high-stakes, once-a-decade effort to quantify where people live in the United States. The accuracy of the count in Texas will go a long way toward determining the state’s economic, social and political future.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 3rd Day Of Daily Cases Below 1,000

By 10 hours ago
LM Otero / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 