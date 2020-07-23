Census Response In Dallas Lagging Behind Other North Texas Cities

Dallas’ response rate to the census is falling short of the rate nationally and statewide. Census officials in the region are challenging Dallas residents to spread the word that being counted matters.

Fort Worth currently has a better census response rate than Dallas. Data shows 53.8% of Dallas households have filled out census forms compared to 58.9% of households in Fort Worth.

Dallas isn’t only falling behind its neighbor to the west. Its response rate is below other North Texas cities as well, including Irving (54.7%), Arlington (61.9%), Grand Prairie (60.5%) and Garland (63.6%).

One reason state and local officials want the count to be as accurate as possible is it helps determine the amount of federal funding sent to states.

Dennis Johnson is deputy regional director for the census. He said he understands there’s a lot on people’s minds these days, like COVID-19, but neglecting your census form can have long-term effects.

“I think just getting the word out to folks through any avenue we have, letting people know that what we do right now is not just impacting us during this pandemic, but it’s gonna affect them over the next 10 years,” Johnson said.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), highway planning and construction, plus grants to local education agencies are all influenced by census numbers.

This week, the Census Bureau is sending reminder postcards to households. In August, census workers will visit homes that haven’t yet responded.