 Carnival Set To Resume Cruises | KERA News

Carnival Set To Resume Cruises

By 36 minutes ago
  • Carnival Cruise Line's Ecstasy is docked amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. Carnival says it's planning to resume cruises beginning in August
    Carnival Cruise Line's Ecstasy is docked amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. Carnival says it's planning to resume cruises beginning in August
    Sam Greenwood / Getty Images
Originally published on May 4, 2020 12:58 pm

Updated at 2 p.m. ET

Carnival Cruise Line says it's making plans to resume sailing Aug. 1. Carnival and all cruise lines have been banned from sailing from U.S. ports since March when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a No Sail Order. The order was later extended to July 24 or when "the Secretary of Health and Human Services' declares that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency."

In its announcement, Carnival says it plans to begin with eight ships sailing from Texas (Galveston) and Florida (Miami and the Ft. Lauderdale area). The company says it will ramp up with more cruises from U.S. and Australian ports during August.

Carnival says it's "committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation" and is consulting with "experts, government officials and stakeholders" in developing its plan to resume sailing.

In a statement, the CDC said, "We are closely monitoring the situation on cruise ships while we review the cruise lines' plans to prevent, detect, contain, and respond to COVID-19 during the No Sail period. At this point in time, we do not have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume sailing. CDC will continue to work with cruise lines to ensure all necessary public health procedures are in place when cruise lines do begin regular sailing."

Several ships owned by Carnival were hit by outbreaks of COVID-19 that left more than a dozen dead and hundreds of others sick. The company and its subsidiary lines are the subject of numerous lawsuits filed by passengers who were exposed to the coronavirus.

Last week, a congressional committee announced it was opening an investigation into Carnival's actions both in preparing for and responding to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Galveston

Related Content

70% Of Texas Prisoners Tested Have Coronavirus. Experts Call For For More Testing, Fewer Inmates

By 1 hour ago
The exterior of Huntsville Unit, a prison in Huntsville, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Sergio Flores / The Texas Tribune

Within the walls of Texas prisons overrun with the new coronavirus, information on its spread is still scarce, and the people locked up and working inside are terrified.

Texas Sales Tax Revenues Fall By 9.3% In April

By 6 hours ago
Shuttered businesses on South Congress in Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

Texas collected $2.58 billion in state sales tax revenue in April — a roughly 9% drop from what the state collected the same month last year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday. That drop, from $2.8 to $2.58 billion, marked the steepest decline since January 2010, Hegar said.

Texas' Front-Line Workers In The Pandemic Are Predominantly Women And People Of Color, Analysis Find

By May 3, 2020
A volunteer prepares boxes of food at the Kelly Memorial Food Pantry in Central El Paso, which has served 700 to 1,000 families a day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily Kinskey / For The Texas Tribune

When the coronavirus pandemic began, school custodian Crystal Watts was working five days a week, mopping floors, wiping desks and disinfecting every surface that was touched. She didn’t get a mask.