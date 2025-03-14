Gov. Greg Abbott backs bill banning 'non-human' behavior in schools

Gov. Greg Abbott is resurfacing claims that public schools across the country are allowing students to act as “furries” in classrooms in his latest push to funnel taxpayer funds to private schools.

Texas lawmakers have used the claims, which have since been debunked, to push for education savings accounts or school vouchers, which would give families taxpayer funds to go toward private-school tuition.

Abbott told a group of Baptist ministers in Austin on Thursday that he was backing a bill, filed by Republican Rep. Stan Gerdes from Smithville, that would ban “non-human” behavior in schools, according to the news outlet The Center Square.

The Forbidden Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education, or F.U.R.R.I.E.S. Act, would codify rules against students barking, hissing, licking or meowing in schools. The “non-human behavior” cited in the bill would also ban students from wearing tails, leashes or fur, unless it’s Halloween or another approved holiday where costumes are expected.

Abbott told the group of ministers that if students are distracted by furries, parents have the right to send their children to private schools, and could get help from the state to do so.

The state legislature is currently considering two school-voucher bills.

Abbott and Gerdes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

