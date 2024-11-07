5 things DCTA is prioritizing in the Texas Legislature’s next session

Denton County Transportation Authority leaders are putting collaboration with state leaders high on the list of priorities for 2025. The organization recently approved a consultant’s recommendations for five things to consider when lawmakers meet in the 89th Legislature in January.

DCTA, though locally funded and regulated, derives its authority from the state, making a strong relationship with the legislative delegation essential, said Drew Campbell, president of Capitol Insights and a decade-long advocate for DCTA at the state Capitol and locally.

He characterized their goals on the legislative agenda as being “very aggressive,” explaining there is also work to try to accomplish between now and before the session begins. The legislative session kicks off Jan. 14.

Campbell, senior partner Byron Campbell and Brandi Bird, president of Bird Advocacy & Consulting, were at the DCTA board’s meeting in late October to present the five items that outline DCTA’s legislative agenda:

Extend Texas Department of Transportation Mobility Fund authority beyond 2027. By extending this, Campbell said, there is typically $300 million to $500 million in the fund that invests in nontraditional transportation throughout the state.

Advocate with TxDOT for grade crossing and elimination on the A-train corridor in Carrollton.

Support innovative funding methods at the state level to expand rail and transit options within Denton County.

Support public transportation statewide.

Oppose any restrictions to the agency having representation before the state.

“The five recommendations have to do with the potential funding mechanisms at the state level, as well as educating policymakers on the functioning of the agency,” he said. “We meet with lawmakers regularly to acquaint them with how the agency is funded and serves the communities.”

“DCTA is a model of efficiency and is sensitive to the needs of our service area and responsive to our state legislators,” he said.

With these priorities in place, Campbell said, the main thrust of the effort in Austin is education.

“Education to make sure we differentiate DCTA and our success here with our city partners, and the success that we’re having in terms of the number of people who are in our ridership and the outreach that [CEO] Paul Cristina and his staff do with city members.”

The DCTA board reviewed the legislative agenda and potential legislation affecting DCTA and public transit in Texas in September.

Campbell did also acknowledge the unpredictability of the Legislature, as well, especially with the results from the Nov. 5 election, which “may or may not change some of the things that are going on in Austin.”

“But obviously, we’ve got a lot of work in front of us.

“We’re going to have a lot of new freshman members of the House [of Representatives] here. ... There will be a very aggressive speaker’s race, and so that could turn and change some things around, but we’ll see what happens.”