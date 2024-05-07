North Texas voters approve millions for school upgrades, but largely reject sports bonds

North Texas voters approved a millions of dollars in school bond proposals in this weekend's municipal elections. Bonds for safety and technology upgrades generally fared better than big asks for things like sports stadiums.

Anna ISD’s only bond proposal asked voters for $100 million for a new stadium, and 57% of voters said no. It was the second time the stadium was rejected: The district unsuccessfully floated the proposal in 2022 as part of that year’s bond package.

In Argyle two of three proposals failed, including $22.7 million for a baseball-softball complex and the district’s biggest ask, $482.3 million for new schools, a larger gym and cafeteria, and land for future construction.

However, voters there approved $6.5 million for technology.

In Granbury ISD, 82% of the voters rejected a proposal asking for $161.5 million for new schools and improvements.

Mansfield ISD had the priciest list of all North Texas districts, totaling $777 million among five proposals. Voters approved two, including $584.5 million for upgrades across many campuses, improved technology, better safety and security, and the purchase of new buses, and another $4 million for smart boards and digital signage.

But voters there rejected three proposals – totaling more than $188 million -- that would’ve funded stadium and orchestra hall renovations, additional fine arts spaces, and phase three of athletic complexes.

However, bonds for sports complex improvements succeeded in Lewisville, where voters approved a package worth more than $100 million for maintenance and repairs at two swim centers, high school sports stadiums and athletic facilities across the district.

North Texas districts whose voters approved all of their bond proposals include Castleberry, Cedar Hill, Everman, Grapevine-Colleyville, Kaufman, Mabank and Milford.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

