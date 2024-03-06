Patrick Moses wins Democratic primary race for Tarrant County sheriff

Democrat Patrick Moses will face incumbent Republican Sheriff Bill Waybourn in the November general election, according to unofficial election results.

With 174 of 200 voting centers reporting as of 12:28 a.m., Moses, a retired federal law enforcement official and pastor, was ahead of fellow Democrat Indya Murray with 54.90% of the vote.

“Let’s get ready to ensure there is accountability, and that there is public trust, coming back to the very important position of sheriff,” Moses told the Fort Worth Report at his watch party in Arlington.

Murray, a community engagement officer with the Kennedale Police Department, has secured 45.10%. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Moses netted endorsements from Opal Lee, Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, and the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram editorial boards.

He campaigned on what he calls the 100P3 initiative: a comprehensive review during his first 100 days in office of every practice, policy and procedure in place at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

“As I’ve said from the very beginning, it is about leadership,” Moses said. “It is about ensuring that we provide the right kind of oversight for the jail, the right kind of oversight for the courthouse security, and then of course for rural law enforcement, while ensuring we keep the people of Tarrant County safe at the same time.”

Reducing deaths inside of the county jail is one of his top priorities, Moses said. There have been at least 60 in-custody deaths since 2017, when Waybourn first took office. The incumbent has argued the increase in deaths during his tenure is due in large part to a rising jail population with already poor health. Moses said each death is another reason for him to run for office.

Dozens of people gathered at Moses’ watch party. Among them was Precinct 2 Constable Robert McGinty, who said Moses’ federal law enforcement experience, combined with his administrative skills, makes him the right fit to challenge Waybourn.

He acknowledged Waybourn’s previous Democratic challenger, Vance Keyes, fell short in 2020. He said he believes Moses can build on that momentum and take it a step further.

“He’s the right person at the right time to take on responsibility for some of the issues concerning the Tarrant County Jail,” McGinty said.

Several former colleagues also joined the Arlington party. Kelly Anderson, 56, said she worked with Moses at the Federal Protective Service. She described him as a colleague, friend and brother.

“He is extremely fair, and he would approach the job with humility and fairness,” she said. “He will follow the law. As one of the top federal law enforcement officers, his long career shows he has the credentials to lead.”

The sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer for the county, and earns $217,952 annually. The position has been held by a Republican for more than two decades; before Waybourn won election, former Republican Sheriff Dee Anderson served for 16 years.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or @_wolfemily