Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan trails challenger in early voting

Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the Texas House, may be at risk of being thrust into a runoff with his GOP primary challenger.

As of 8:45 pm with early voting results in, Phelan trailed challenger David Covey 44 to 46%. Alicia Davis, a second challenger, had about 9%.

If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, they will be pushed into a runoff in May. There is no Democrat running, so the winner will win the seat.

All 150 members of the Texas House are up for re-election this year. But when it comes to the future of the Texas Republican Party, this race for a small district on the Gulf Coast is perhaps the most important.

The matchup is being considered a litmus test in the all-out war being waged between traditional Republicans like Phelan and the MAGA-aligned wing of the state GOP. The results show that national political trends are holding more and more power at the local level.

If Phelan loses the runoff, he would not only be ousted from his seat as state representative but the position of speaker would also be open.

Phelan was targeted in part because he supported Paxton’s impeachment for alleged corruption; the attorney general later beat the charges. Rural Republicans in the Texas House also voted against Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature school voucher program, effectively killing the legislation and forcing the speaker to answer to the governor’s ire.

Abbott did not support either candidate in the race, a blow to the Republican speaker.

While Phelan far outraised Covey, the challenger boasted endorsements from former president Donald Trump and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

House District 21 is shaped like a teardrop, and stretches from Jasper to the Gulf Coast. It includes all of Jasper and Orange counties and a quarter of the city of Beaumont.

Phelan, 48, has represented the district since 2015 and was first elected speaker in 2021. This is the first time he’s had an opponent.

During his first session as the chamber’s leader, he spearheaded the passage of several conservative bills previously thought to be nonstarters. Abbott called that session the most conservative in history. That was perhaps true until last year, when lawmakers approved a bevy of laws like strict border security legislation and a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

To say Phelan has solid roots and good name recognition in his district is an understatement. In Beaumont, his family has been stalwart in the business community for generations. To get to the small municipal airport from downtown, you can take Phelan Blvd.

But Covey calls Phelan a RINO, a “Republican In Name Only,” and criticizes his policy of appointing Democrats to chair key legislative committees (which is the typical practice in the House).

The Republican Party of Texas has censured Phelan over his role backing Paxton’s impeachment, and Trump says Covey will better represent the interests of his MAGA base. The challenger describes himself as “conservative warrior” and “political outsider.” An oil and has consultant, Covey wants to eliminate property taxes, ban vaccine mandates and add teeth to the transgender healthcare law.

“Any Republican backing Phelan is a fool, and should be disassociated from the Republican Party,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Feb. 25.

Stumping for Phelan on the campaign trail, former Gov. Rick Perry has scoffed at descriptions of conservatives like them as RINOs.

“I think it’s kind of sexy, frankly, when you think about it. In Africa, it’s one of the baddest boys on the block,” Perry said at a recent campaign event, according to Texas Monthly.

