ACLU Texas won’t side with national group over NRA First Amendment case

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas will not side with the national ACLU's decision to represent the National Rifle Association in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court, the Texas organization announced Friday.

In a statement posted to its social media accounts, the Texas organization said they "strongly" oppose the use of resources in the wake of gun violence in the United States. ACLU of Texas cited mass shootings in El Paso and Uvalde as some gun violence examples within the state.

"The people of Texas come first," the organization said on X.

The nationally focused, New York-based ACLU announced Dec. 9 that it would represent the NRA against New York’s Department of Financial Services for "abusing its regulatory power to violate the NRA’s First Amendment rights."

"We don’t support the NRA's mission or its viewpoints on gun rights, and we don’t agree with their goals, strategies, or tactics," the organization said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But we both know that government officials can't punish organizations because they disapprove of their views."

The ACLU of Texas receives funding through local and national donations, according to the organization's website. Contributions directed specifically to their affiliate organization go to them.

The ACLU of Texas joins the New York Civil Liberties Union. The NYCLU announced it would not join with the national organization on Dec. 9.

"The NRA is among the most powerful advocacy organizations in the country, with resources to secure the nation’s finest lawyers," the NYCLU said in a statement. "It does not need the ACLU to volunteer for that job."

Neither the ACLU nor the NRA immediately responded to requests for comment Friday afternoon.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

