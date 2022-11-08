Early vote totals show lower turnout across North Texas than last midterms

The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms.

That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.

Tarrant County saw a similar drop — with a 32% early voter turnout compared to 41% in 2018, roughly 56,000 fewer early votes.

More voters turned out in the suburban counties of Collin and Denton, but numbers were still lower than the last midterm. Both counties saw a rate of about 38%.

Across all four counties — which are among the state's 10 most populous — turnout was down by nearly 200,000 voters.

That's roughly 10 percentage points, with nearly 33% of registered voters turning out early this year compared to about 43% in 2018.

Statewide turnout is lower overall, with roughly 5.4 million — or 31% of registered voters — showing up to the polls early.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

