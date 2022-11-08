Early vote totals show lower turnout across North Texas than last midterms
The early turnout in the North Texas region was lower in this year’s elections compared to the last mid-term in 2018 — when a record number of voters showed up.
The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms.
That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.
Tarrant County saw a similar drop — with a 32% early voter turnout compared to 41% in 2018, roughly 56,000 fewer early votes.
More voters turned out in the suburban counties of Collin and Denton, but numbers were still lower than the last midterm. Both counties saw a rate of about 38%.
Across all four counties — which are among the state's 10 most populous — turnout was down by nearly 200,000 voters.
That's roughly 10 percentage points, with nearly 33% of registered voters turning out early this year compared to about 43% in 2018.
Statewide turnout is lower overall, with roughly 5.4 million — or 31% of registered voters — showing up to the polls early.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org
