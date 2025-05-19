Gordon ISD cancels classes in wake of Sunday's storm

Classes are canceled today at Gordon Independent School District's only school following storms Sunday night.

The district wrote on their Facebook page last night that safety is their first concern from students.

"We are here if you need anything. There is lots of damage in Gordon. We are trying to assess as fast as we can.

We are praying you are all safe. We are strong and we will get through this. Service is bad, but we will get back to people as soon as we can."

Two hours later, the district posted again, thanking families for their outpouring of support.

"We are most thankful that no life-threatening injuries occurred. We do have substantial damage on campus. We will assess better in the morning when it is daylight. For safety purposes, we ask that everyone please stay off campus at this time, including staff. We need to let emergency crews and insurance adjusters do their job. Please stay off the football/baseball field. It’s is not safe."

The town, west of Fort Worth, sustained widespread damage citywide. Palo Pinto County Emergency Management will continue to survey the damage this morning.