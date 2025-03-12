Plano city council member expected to resign seat this week

Plano city council member Shelby Williams may be resigning.

The city council has a special called meeting scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. The meeting agenda includes accepting a council member's resignation and calling a special election to fill a vacancy for the city council Place 5 seat on May 3. Williams currently holds the seat.

Williams announced that he was considering a run for the Collin County commissioner Precinct 4 seat on his website last month. Commissioner Duncan Webb currently holds the seat, which covers most of Plano and part of Allen and North Dallas.

He said he would time his resignation so it would align with a regular election to save taxpayers money. Plano has a bond election and several city council seats on the ballot May 3.

Williams listed several reasons he was considering running, including responsible taxation and budgeting, smart growth, strained transportation infrastructure and the intersection between county government with state and city government.

Williams is the the Collin County GOP Party Chair. He said he wants to see a Republican win in the purple commissioners' court district. Webb was reelected in 2022 with about 53% of the vote.

"Having won three elections in this geography, I’m the Republican who can win a General Election here," Williams said.

The city council is also scheduled to appoint an interim board member to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Authority board of directors.

Paul Wageman has represented Plano on the board since 2012. Wageman has faced controversy over his lobbying work for Uber. He has suggested reducing bus and light rail services in Plano in favor of GoLink. DART uses Uber when GoLink services aren't available.

KERA reached out to Wageman for comment on Wednesday and didn't receive a response before the publication of this story.

KERA's Pablo Arauz Peña contributed reporting.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

