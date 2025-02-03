© 2025 KERA News
Lewisville schools close as boil-water notice continues

By Denton Record-Chronicle
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:19 AM CST
Lewisville has mapped the area affected by the boil-water notice issued early Sunday morning.
Screenshot
/
City of Lewisville
Much of Lewisville woke up to a boil-water notice Sunday morning after a break in a 30-inch water line.

The city advised people in a large swath of Lewisville to boil tap water before it's used for drinking, cooking, washing hands or face or brushing teeth. Bottled water can also be used.

Lewisville has an online map residents can use to check if their address is in the affected area; the mapped area runs from the northernmost boundaries of the city to the south. Only a northwestern portion of Lewisville and the eastern area around Castle Hills are not covered by the boil-water notice.

Lewisville ISD announced 21 campuses would be closed Monday due to the water advisory, which will last until at least 1 p.m. on Monday, according to NBC5.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for about two minutes will kill any harmful bacteria that can seep into a damaged pipe.
Denton Record-Chronicle
