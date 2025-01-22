Fort Worth ISD takes first step toward selecting permanent superintendent

Fort Worth ISD wants to find its permanent superintendent before the first bell rings in the 2025-26 school year.

On Tuesday, the district got one step closer, as trustees voted unanimously to post the vacant superintendent position for a 10-day period beginning Jan. 23.

Trustee Michael Ryan introduced the motion, with Vice President Anne Darr seconding it.

"I move to direct administration to post the vacant superintendent position for a period of 10 days beginning Jan. 23, 2025, in compliance with board policy and Texas Education Code and to initiate the hiring process under the guidance and facilitation of the board," Ryan said.

The motion does not specify whether the posting is restricted to internal candidates or open to external applicants.

When approached by the Fort Worth Report, officials did not comment further, though President Roxanne Martinez said the district would issue a statement Wednesday. Additional details about the scope of the search are expected to be clarified in that statement.

Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar has been at the helm of Fort Worth ISD since October 2024, following the resignation of former Superintendent Angélica Ramsey. Ramsey's departure came amid mounting criticism from city leaders and community members over the district's academic performance and leadership direction.

In the wake of Ramsey's exit, the board appointed Molinar — a 27-year veteran of the district — as interim superintendent. Molinar's experience includes roles as a teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. She also served as interim superintendent in 2022 between the administrations of Kent Scribner and Ramsey.

While other North Texas school districts have elected to hire superintendent search firms to find their next top leaders, Fort Worth ISD has not signaled its intention to do so. The Jan. 21 vote was the first action the board has taken on the superintendent hiring process since appointing Molinar in October.

At the time, Molinar expressed her intention to apply for the permanent superintendent position once it became available.

“I will apply for the job if it’s open,” Molinar said. “But I’m here to do the role as interim and support the district in the meantime.”

During a Fort Worth Report-hosted panel in December, Molinar said she brings a unique advantage to the challenges facing Fort Worth ISD: familiarity with the system.

“I already know what we need to do,” she said. “I know where to find it. I know what we need to replicate.”

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

