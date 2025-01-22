Bonton Farms gets grant to support South Dallas grocery delivery program

A $25,000 grant will help bolster Bonton Farms’ online grocery service combating food insecurity in South Dallas.

The grant from the HCA Healthcare Foundation will go toward the Grocery Connect program, which provides residents in the Bonton and surrounding neighborhoods with free pickup on Kroger orders.

Allen Harrison is president off Medical City Healthcare, part of the HCA Healthcare Network. He said it’s the first time the organization is partnering with Bonton Farms.

“Improving access to healthy, nutritious food is another way we show up to provide healthier tomorrows for our community,” Harrison said.

Fresh groceries ordered using Kroger’s online system can be picked up at two neighborhood locations in South Dallas: the Dallas Bethlehem Center and the Innercity Community Development Corporation.

Many areas in South Dallas are considered food deserts , meaning residents live more than a mile away from a grocery store, many of them without a car.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA's spring news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org.