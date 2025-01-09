'Come if you need food': Southeast Dallas food pantry keeps doors open during winter storm

The low temperatures and icy roads didn’t keep a Southeast Dallas food pantry from opening its doors Thursday morning.

Teadran White, CEO for Inspired Vision Compassion Center , said people tend to panic after what happened during the severe winter storm in 2021.

“People are scared and I understand that,” she said. “And we are here to help them when they get scared and when they need help.”

White said the center has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help this week as temperatures dropped. On a regular day, the faith-based organization helps about 1,800 people. On Wednesday, it saw at least 2,000.

Most of those who showed up Thursday morning crowded inside the pantry’s doors, waiting in line to get their grocery cart to get the fresh produce and other food items handed out by the volunteers.

Nancy, who only shared her first name with KERA, was there with her children to pick up food. She said she visits the center often, even on days like this.

“We don’t have a lot, that’s why we’re here to look for food, “ she said in Spanish.

White said the uptick in the need for food is due to several factors – weather included – as people who worked in construction and other outdoor jobs don’t get paid when they don’t work.

“Today is only people that desperately need the help and they're getting out,” White said. "We told everybody for three days, come if you need food.”

White said people find out by word of mouth or through social media.

She said this week volunteers have spotted children in sandals and t-shirts, so the center provided shoes, coats, blankets and anything families needed.

“Basically, we try and fill in anywhere we can within the community," White said.

People from Southeast Dallas, Mesquite, Terrell, Irving and as far away as Denton visit the food pantry, she said.

On Thursday the food pantry was short volunteers because many of the regulars are seniors and didn’t feel safe driving on the slick roads/driving in the snow, White said.

Volunteer Sharon Mitchell from Mesquite brought her two granddaughters – students in Dallas ISD, which like many districts closed -- to volunteer. Mitchell said it was important to keep these services on days like this because people depend on it.

“We help the people every day and give up all this stuff to make sure they have ... food to eat because it's cold out here,” she said.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .