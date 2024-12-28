Ninth person dies in Tarrant County Jail custody this year

A 31-year-old inmate at the Tarrant County Jail died Friday, the ninth person to die while in custody there this year.

Mason Andrew Yancy experienced a "medical emergency" late Friday night, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, but died despite life-saving efforts from jail staff. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a cause of death.

Grapevine police arrested Yancy on Dec. 23 for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, TSCO said. He was brought into Tarrant County Jail custody the next day.

According to the sheriff's office, Yancy reported during intake that he had a "long history of medical issues."

Yancy is the second person to die while in Tarrant County Jail custody this month. On Dec. 2, a 51-year-old man died at a local hospital after telling jail staff he didn’t feel well.

More than 65 people have died in Tarrant County Jail custody since Sheriff Bill Waybourn first took office in 2017.